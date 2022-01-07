North Iredell delivers knockout punch early, routs Statesville

OLIN—North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe stole the ball at midcourt and drove in for a two-handed jam to open the scoring Friday night against Statesville.

It was a sign of things to come. There were three more dunks for the junior forward including an alley-oop slam on a lob from Jackson Hawkins in the third quarter. That one made it 50-21. The running clock mercy rule was not far behind.

The Raiders dominated from start to finish against their rival and picked up an 82-29 Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory.

“We came out and did exactly what we wanted to,” North Iredell coach Jeff LeVan said.

Whether it was full-court pressure generating turnovers, running the floor in transition, rebounding or half-court offense, the Raiders had it going in their favor.

John Jackson Jr.’s fastbreak layup and subsequent free throw after drawing a foul on the play extended the Raiders’ lead to 11-0 near the midway mark of the first quarter.

Another Tharpe steal and dunk made it 19-0. He followed that with a transition slam.