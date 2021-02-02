North Iredell boys hang on against Greyhounds

North Iredell outscored the Greyhounds 23-4 to bridge the second and third quarters and led 41-26.

The Greyhounds trimmed the deficit back to eight and continued their surge in fourth quarter.

Miller had a couple of nifty buckets on drives to the basket, and Stevenson scooped in a layup off a Miller steal to bring Statesville within 48-45 with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left.

It was 51-49 North Iredell when Chris Brown drove to the basket, but his attempt fell off the rim. Teammate Collin Vinson rebounded, but Jayden Turner blocked his shot and the Raiders gained possession.

Statesville fouled several times before ultimately sending Turner to the line with 18.3 seconds remaining. He made one of two, setting up the exciting finish.

“We saw us grow up tonight,” LeVan said. “Even though we did some things we shouldn’t have, if this was last year we lose this ballgame because of youth and inexperience. But we held our composure. Statesville makes those kinds of runs on you, and you’ve just got to weather it.”

“We play in spurts,” Greyhounds coach Sonny Schofield said. “At the end of the game is the way we have to play the whole game.”