North Iredell boys hang on against Greyhounds

Statesville’s boys basketball team had the ball and a chance to force overtime against once-beaten North Iredell inside the final 14 seconds Tuesday night.
The Raiders made their 52-49 lead stand up though.
Statesville inbounded the ball from the sideline on its end of the court. North Iredell defended adequately and then committed its last foul to give before one-and-one free throws. At that point, there was only 2.1 seconds remaining on the clock.
“We timed it about right,” Raiders coach Jeff LeVan said regarding the last foul. “It’s hard to do just about anything then.”
Statesville tried inbounding again. Zamari Stevenson passed to Torrey Miller, and Jackson Hawkins blocked Miller’s shot from beyond the arc as time expired, preserving the three-point victory at Herb Sampsel Gymnasium.
Hawkins canned four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points for the Raiders (7-1, 6-1), who’ve won six straight.
The victory completed the regular-season sweep. Beckham Tharpe, who pumped in 27 points during last Thursday’s 75-63 victory over Statesville, added 10 points and eight rebounds. John Jackson also had 10 points for North Iredell.
Hawkins’ steal and dunk helped spark a 13-1 Raiders run to close the first half. They led 31-23 at the break.
North Iredell outscored the Greyhounds 23-4 to bridge the second and third quarters and led 41-26.
The Greyhounds trimmed the deficit back to eight and continued their surge in fourth quarter.
Miller had a couple of nifty buckets on drives to the basket, and Stevenson scooped in a layup off a Miller steal to bring Statesville within 48-45 with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left.
It was 51-49 North Iredell when Chris Brown drove to the basket, but his attempt fell off the rim. Teammate Collin Vinson rebounded, but Jayden Turner blocked his shot and the Raiders gained possession.
Statesville fouled several times before ultimately sending Turner to the line with 18.3 seconds remaining. He made one of two, setting up the exciting finish.
“We saw us grow up tonight,” LeVan said. “Even though we did some things we shouldn’t have, if this was last year we lose this ballgame because of youth and inexperience. But we held our composure. Statesville makes those kinds of runs on you, and you’ve just got to weather it.”
“We play in spurts,” Greyhounds coach Sonny Schofield said. “At the end of the game is the way we have to play the whole game.”
Turner had six points and six rebounds, and teammate Cole Saunders assisted three baskets while adding six points.
Miller paced the Greyhounds (3-4, 3-4) with 19 points. Brown contributed 15 points, and Stevenson had 11.
Messiah Robinson buried six 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead Statesville in the previous loss to the Raiders, but he was held scoreless Tuesday.
Greyhound girls avenge previous loss to Raiders
A 14-0 run in the second half helped Statesville’s girls basketball team distance itself from North Iredell.
Nakyla White-Connor scored a game-high 20 points as the Greyhounds prevailed 45-30. The win avenged a 47-40 loss to the Raiders this past Thursday in Olin.
“We came out and hit shots and played together the whole game,” Statesville coach Greg Stewart said.
An effective 2-3 zone put a dent in the Raiders’ offense. They struggled to knock down perimeter shots, and Statesville defenders took away driving and passing lanes.
And, “we rebounded and ran the floor,” Stewart said. “I thought that was crucial.”
Taylor Wilson supplied 15 points, including nine in the first quarter, when the Greyhounds (2-6, 2-5) pulled ahead for good. They led 14-10 entering the second quarter and 22-12 at halftime.
Skylin Guill scored the first two baskets of the second half, and the Raiders trailed 24-18 after Jewel Allen scored on a post move. But North Iredell (1-3, 1-3) never got any closer.
“We got outplayed,” Raiders coach Roger Bumgarner said. “We won that battle at North with effort. Credit goes to Statesville because they did that tonight.”
Shania Bailey-Scott scored on a couple of nice drives, adding five points and two assists, and Kaneycha Turner pulled down seven rebounds for the Greyhounds.
Bailey Barzee finished with a double-double despite picking up two early fouls. She scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Raiders.
Allen had eight points, and Emily Myers scored six to complement her five assists.
Up next
The Raiders return home Friday to face West Rowan. North’s boys and West Rowan’s boys are both ranked among the top 15 3A teams in the state by Maxpreps.com. The top-ranked Falcons (9-0, 7-0) won the first meeting in Mt. Ulla, 67-59. North Iredell is currently rated No. 12.
Statesville travels to China Grove on Friday to face Carson.
Box scores
(boys)
North Iredell 52, Statesville 49
North Iredell;14;17;13;8—52
Statesville;13;10;13;13—49
NORTH IREDELL (52): Jackson Hawkins 20, John Jackson 10, Beckham Tharpe 10, Saunders 6, Turner 6.
STATESVILLE (49): Torrey Miller 19, Chris Brown 15, Zamari Stevenson 11, Vinson 2, D. Miller 2.
(girls)
Statesville 45, North Iredell 30
North Iredell;10;2;10;8—30
Statesville;14;8;17;6—45
NORTH IREDELL (30): Bailey Barzee 10, Allen 8, Myers 6, Guill 4, Goodin 2.
STATESVILLE (45): Nakyla White-Connor 20, Taylor Wilson 15, Bailey-Scott 5, Turner 2, Hannah 2, Slaughter 1.