North Iredell beats South Iredell again, secures conference title outright

OLIN—North Iredell clinched the North Piedmont Conference championship outright Friday with a three-set sweep of South Iredell on Senior Night.
Senior Karli Gray posted a match-high eight kills as the Raiders won 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 to remain unbeaten.
It’s their first conference title since 2017, the year the Raiders claimed the 3A state title, and it happened in the first season of Dave Markland’s tenure as North Iredell head coach.
“That just tells you what kind of talent we have,” Markland said. “Obviously, the girls were well coached before I got here. I’m certainly proud of them.”
Madeline Sigmon supplied six kills and three aces for North Iredell, which needed four sets to beat the Vikings in the teams’ first meeting.
MISSING A PAIR
The Vikings led 5-4 in the third set after Hannah VanBuren’s block, and they trimmed a six-point deficit to get within two (23-21) thanks, in part, to three aces by Nicole Osborne, who also had five kills.
South Iredell played without two starters. Seniors Marissa Meyerhoefer and Whitley Weddington weren’t available due to COVID-19 protocol. Not because of positive tests but due to contact tracing.
“I think it took a couple of sets to normalize what’s happening,” Vikings coach Megan Skouby said. “Obviously then it’s a little too late. You’ve got to adjust quicker.”
Weddington is near the end of her isolation. Meyerhoefer, who will play at North Carolina, missed her first game.
Despite the Vikings not having their best player, Markland said he didn’t change strategies.
“I usually put players where they’re best for us,” he said. “I don’t like another team dictating what we do.”
NO NAIL-BITER THIS TIME
It was an easier outing than the previous one for the Raiders (9-0), who guaranteed themselves of no worse than a share of the NPC championship with Monday’s win. But it took five sets to settle the outcome against the 2019 champion West Rowan Falcons.
“It didn’t surprise me West Rowan pushed us to five,” Markland said. “They’re very capable of beating anyone.
“I don’t think the girls got overly excited about that win or worried about it going to five sets. I thought we came back tonight ready to do it again if necessary.”
Minus more than a handful of unforced serving errors in the third set, he was pleased with the overall performance against South Iredell.
OTHER STATS
Emma Norris had four blocks for the Raiders, and Ailena Mykins eclipsed 30 assists while also serving two aces.
Skyler Bolin contributed four kills in the first set, and Tilley Collins, who led the defensive effort on the back row, served three aces.
Kaitlyn Landis and VanBuren each provided five kills and two blocks for the Vikings.
“Our middles work hard,” Skouby said. “They don’t always get the stats, but they work hard.”
UP NEXT
North Iredell closes out its NPC slate of games Monday in Granite Quarry against East Rowan. The Raiders also have one nonconference game against Mt. Airy before the calendar turns to 2021.
The Vikings (6-3), still hoping to lock up second in the league, host Carson in their regular-season and NPC finales Monday. It’s also their Senior Night, a time to recognize Caroline Cutler, Weddington and Meyerhoefer.
“Whitley can be there,” Skouby said. “Marissa can’t. We’re going to stream her in somehow.”
The NPC tournament is scheduled to be played Jan. 5-7 at West Rowan. The state playoffs begin Jan. 12.
