North Iredell beats South Iredell again, secures conference title outright

Weddington is near the end of her isolation. Meyerhoefer, who will play at North Carolina, missed her first game.

Despite the Vikings not having their best player, Markland said he didn’t change strategies.

“I usually put players where they’re best for us,” he said. “I don’t like another team dictating what we do.”

NO NAIL-BITER THIS TIME

It was an easier outing than the previous one for the Raiders (9-0), who guaranteed themselves of no worse than a share of the NPC championship with Monday’s win. But it took five sets to settle the outcome against the 2019 champion West Rowan Falcons.

“It didn’t surprise me West Rowan pushed us to five,” Markland said. “They’re very capable of beating anyone.

“I don’t think the girls got overly excited about that win or worried about it going to five sets. I thought we came back tonight ready to do it again if necessary.”

Minus more than a handful of unforced serving errors in the third set, he was pleased with the overall performance against South Iredell.

OTHER STATS