North Iredell a 12 seed, will open playoffs at TC Roberson

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released state playoff brackets for basketball on Sunday, and three Iredell County teams qualified.

North Iredell’s boys are the No. 12 seed in the 3A West. The Raiders (11-2) play at Western Mountain Athletic Conference champion T.C. Roberson in the first round Tuesday. The Rams (11-3) are the No. 5 seed. The winner of that game advances to the second round to face either No. 4 seed Crest or No. 13 seed Dudley.

West Rowan (12-1) landed the top seed in the 3A West. The Falcons shared the North Piedmont Conference regular-season title with North Iredell. Their win Friday over the Raiders in the NPC tournament championship guaranteed them the league’s better playoff seed.

In the girls’ 4A West bracket, Lake Norman is seeded No. 10. The Wildcats (9-1) finished second in the I-Meck Conference. They will play at No. 7 Myers Park (7-0) in the opening round. The winner of that game moves on to the second round to play either No. 2 South Caldwell or No. 15 West Forsyth.

In the boys’ 1A West bracket, Pine Lake Prep is the No. 9 seed. The Pride (14-1) shared their conference championship with Mountain Island Charter but gained the league’s higher seed when they beat the Raptors in a tiebreaking game Saturday.

Pine Lake Prep will play at No. 8 North Stanly (11-2) in the first round. North Stanly won its conference championship outright. The PLP-North Stanly winner advances to the second round to play either top seed Mitchell County or No. 16 Research Triangle.