 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Carolina wins wild shootout with Appalachian State

  • Updated
  • 0
Appalachian State-North Carolina football

North Carolina's Giovanni Biggers (27) pursues Appalachian State running back Nate Noel during Saturday's game at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Tar Heels won a wild one, 63-61. For more photos from the game visit www.statesville.com.

 Tyrone Summers /

BOONE — Redshirt freshman Drake Maye continued his torrid start to the season, throwing for 352 yards and combining for five touchdowns as North Carolina outlasted Appalachian State 63-61 on Saturday despite surrendering 40 points in the fourth quarter.

Maye, the younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball star Luke Maye, has thrown a school-record nine touchdown passes in two career starts. He also ran for a score against the Mountaineers.

Chase Brice threw for 376 yards and six touchdowns for Appalachian State (0-1).

The two teams combined for 62 points and 504 yards — in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 49, Maye lofted a ball over the middle to D.J. Jones for a 42-yard touchdown pass on an all-out blitz by the Mountaineers to give North Carolina (2-0) the lead with 2:50 left in the game.

People are also reading…

App State responded with Brice throwing his fifth TD pass of the game, a 28-yard strike to Deshaun Davis with 31 seconds left. The Mountaineers went for the 2-point conversion — and the apparent win — but Brice's pass sailed just over Davis' head.

It seemed the game would end there, but UNC's Christopher Holliday returned the ensuing onside kick for a 43-yard touchdown — a mistake that gave the Mountaineers 31 seconds to try to score again. Sure enough, Brice found Kaedin Robinson for a 26-yard TD strike with 9 seconds left to cut the lead to 63-61.

The Mountaineers went for 2 but Brice was stopped short of the end zone.

The Tar Heels fell behind 21-7 before rattling off 34 straight points and silence a record crowd of 40,168 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Maye threw three TD passes in the first half, including a 10-yard TD strike to Bryson Nesbit to give the Tar Heels a 28-21 lead with 1 second left.

Maye made it 28 straight unanswered points for UNC with a 12-yard touchdown run to start the second half, receiving congrats from former Tar Heels and current Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell in the end zone after tiptoeing the sideline.

UNC pushed its lead to 41-21 after two Noah Burnette field goals entering the fourth quarter before the Mountaineers battled back with six touchdowns.

It was the most points ever scored in a UNC game since the school started football in 1888.

DOWNS AND OUT

The Tar Heels played without standout wide receiver Josh Downs, who sat out with a lower body injury.

Downs, arguably the team's best player, had nine catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns in UNC’s win over Florida A&M and led the ACC with 101 catches last season for 1,335 yards and eight TDs.

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina: New defensive coordinator Gene Chizik has plenty of work to do. His defense gave up 338 yards and 40 points in the fourth quarter.

Appalachian State: Brice had a spectacular game, but the offense stalled in the third quarter. The defense struggled to stop Maye.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: at Georgia State on Saturday.

Appalachian State: at No. 6 Texas A&M on Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

Down on King Street and up in the High Country, in the first days of a new semester, Bill Corriher was preparing for something the likes of which he has never seen in 40 years living in this college town, known for its views and for being the home of Appalachian State University. Corriher wasn’t alone. No one here has ever experienced what’s coming. “I feel bad for all the people who are gonna ...

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

Down on King Street and up in the High Country, in the first days of a new semester, Bill Corriher was preparing for something the likes of which he has never seen in 40 years living in this college town, known for its views and for being the home of Appalachian State University. Corriher wasn’t alone. No one here has ever experienced what’s coming. “I feel bad for all the people who are gonna ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert