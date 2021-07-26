North Carolina Tar Heels preseason favorite to finish atop Coastal Division; Clemson picked to win the ACC title

Clemson is an overwhelming preseason favorite to claim its seventh consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference football title, according to a preseason poll of 147 media voters.

The Tigers, who were 10-2 last season while earning a postseason playoff berth for the sixth consecutive year, were also chosen as likely Atlantic Division winners.

North Carolina was picked to finish atop the Coastal Division following an eight-win 2020 season that concluded with the program’s first-ever berth in the Orange Bowl.

Clemson was named the likely 2021 ACC champion on 125 ballots. North Carolina picked up 16 votes, followed by Miami with three and Georgia Tech, NC State and Virginia with one each.

In the Atlantic Division preseason voting, Clemson led the way with 146 first-place votes and 1,028 total points. NC State, which was tabbed as the likely runner-up, picked up the remaining first-place vote while tallying 804 points.

The Wolfpack were followed in the Atlantic Division by Boston College (638 points), Florida State (510), Wake Forest (472), Louisville (462) and Syracuse (202).