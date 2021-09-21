Norris commits as Raiders prep for marquee rematch

North Iredell’s Emma Norris knows where she is heading after graduating from high school. On Sunday, she gave a verbal commitment to play college volleyball for East Carolina.
The junior said she already had the Pirates pegged at the top of her list heading into her official visit in Greenville.
“As the weekend progressed I knew more and more that is where I wanted to play volleyball,” said Norris, who joked that ECU was far enough away from home but not too far.
“After being with the incoming freshmen and sophomores all weekend I realized they had nothing bad to say about the coaching staff. The services they offer the athletes was top notch. I left feeling confident in the education I would get and feeling they could take my volleyball play to the next level.”
North Iredell is on a different level than most others right now.
Monday’s 25-13, 25-17, 25-12 win over West Iredell propelled the Raiders to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference.
They remain MaxPreps’ No. 1 ranked team in the state for all classifications. Lurking not far behind is Wednesday’s opponent, 12th-ranked Fred T. Foard (10-1, 5-1).
North Iredell won the teams’ first meeting Aug. 30 in Olin.
Norris had 15 kills and three blocks in that 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, 25-12 victory, but it “was definitely a team effort,” head coach Dave Markland said afterward.
The four-set win snapped the two-time reigning 2A state champion Tigers’ 34-game winning streak. Foard hasn’t lost since.
Wednesday’s outcome will bring the conference championship picture into clearer focus. North Iredell would be in the driver’s seat with a series sweep. A Foard victory most likely means the teams will share the title.
The previous clash featured a playoff-like atmosphere with both schools having a student cheering section. The rematch in Newton, which is getting traction on social media platforms, is expected to be rowdy as well.