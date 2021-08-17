No let up in Gillespie

Two months ago, at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships, A’laya Gillespie pulled off a feat that West Iredell hadn’t seen done in nearly 30 years. The sophomore won the 2A 400-meter women’s state championship.

In the process, Gillespie broke the school record in the 400 final and won a track and field championship for West Iredell for the first time in nearly three decades.

“When I crossed the line, I saw my time, but it didn’t really hit me what had happened,” Gillespie said. “I just looked up in the stands and saw my family and church family cheering.”

Running a time of 56.86, Gillespie won the 400 state title by roughly a half second over the second-place finisher. She said seeing all of her hard work pay off was extremely rewarding.

“It was huge knowing that I had a tough season and I was finally seeing all my hard work, sacrifices and dedication pay off,” Gillespie said. “I was very excited and proud of myself, and I was just thankful to have my family and friends there who never gave up on me and continued to push me.”

Gillespie also medaled in two other races, finishing second in the 200 meters and third in the 100 meters.