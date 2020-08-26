New Statesville Christian AD excited to get sports rolling

All systems are now go for sports to proceed at Statesville Christian, and that thrills people at the school including new athletic director Nate Cartledge.
“We’re full green light,” he said with a smile.
On Tuesday, the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association gave its teams the option to go ahead with a delayed fall sports season in September.
“They were all going nuts this morning,” Cartledge said when asked Wednesday about the reactions of athletes at SCS.
He anxiously awaited the nod from the NCISAA since Statesville Christian hired him.
It has been an interesting transition from Indiana, where Cartledge spent the last six years as athletic director and girls basketball coach at Bethesda Christian.
“I’m the crazy guy making a move during COVID,” Cartledge quipped. “But God worked it out. We sold our house, and we bought a house.”
The 34-year-old, husband to wife Hannah and father to first-grade daughter Jocelyn, grew up in Pennsylvania. His parents still live there. Hannah’s parents reside in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Cartledge has a brother living in Winston-Salem.
The urge to be closer to family spawned the job search.
“‘God, where do you want me to be?’” Cartledge asked.
He applied several places. In the middle of the pandemic he had a Zoom interview for the SCS opening. That was later followed by a visit to the campus.
It was the right fit.
“We’ve been welcomed with a lot of generosity around here,” Cartledge said.
Now let the games begin.
For sports considered “low-risk” for coronavirus transmission—cross country and tennis, as it relates to SCS—the NCISAA said they can begin holding competition Sept. 8.
The “moderate risk” sports — for SCS, that’s boys soccer and volleyball — can hold their first contests Sept. 14.
NCISAA football teams can begin practicing in pads Sept. 8 and play their first games Sept. 25.
The Lions will compete in the four-team Foothills Athletic Conference with Hickory Christian, University Christian and Davidson Day. Their football team will compete as an independent.
There are presumably challenges ahead in this uncharted territory. Cartledge stressed that following safety protocols will be a top priority.
With that in mind, the NCISAA stated that all fall contests, both indoor and outdoor, will be held without fans, at least initially.
“We won’t have trouble finding volunteers to say, ‘Hey, I’ll do the scorebook or I’ll do the clock,’” Cartledge joked.
“When you don’t have parents, friends cheering for you I think that hurts most,” he added on a more serious note.
Cartledge said SCS is looking into different avenues to livestream events.
At Bethesda Christian, he compiled a 97-45 record leading the Patriots in basketball. He didn’t rule out coaching in some capacity at SCS, but that is a secondary thought at this juncture.
Going forward the focus is on the vision for the Statesville Christian athletics program, which Cartledge said features “dual-track thinking”: promote excellence and performance, as well as eternity and perspective.
“Do the best we can in all that we do and with whatever we have,” he said. “Build relationships with kids that will last forever and build their relationship with Jesus.
“We saw in the spring what can happen. You never know when it’s going to stop,” he continued, referencing the COVID-19 outbreak that ended seasons prematurely. “Make the most of your time and build relationships that go beyond the field and the court.”
