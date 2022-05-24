New Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame class inducted

For the first time in over two years, the Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame was able to induct new members onto their ever-growing list recognizing athletic royalty in the county. To make up for the lost years, the organization added 10 new names to the record books on Monday night at Statesville Civic Center, celebrating both the Classes of 2020 and 2021 together.

Making up the Class of 2020 were a number of Statesville High School legends, Addie Holbrook Hightower, Jesse Jackson, and Roger Bost along with South Iredell High School’s John McNeely and a superstar from the earliest days of girls basketball in Iredell County, Lib Barkley Smith.

The Class of 2021 also included numerous Statesville graduates, with Bobby Graham, Justin Moose and Misty Horne Kerr representing the Greyhounds. Former North Iredell football coach Jim Conger, a star of the 6-man football team at Scotts High School between 1951 and 1955, and longtime athletic director for Statesville and Lake Norman, as well as three-sport athlete during his high school days at South Iredell, Steve Rankin rounded out the class.

“It was very hard to postpone this ceremony for the last two years,” Ryan Pegarsch, executive director of the Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame, said. “But it’s great to have everyone back so that we can honor all of those that have given to us on the court and on the field. We have an amazing group of individuals tonight.”

Leading off Statesville’s six inductees on Monday night was Addie Holbrook Hightower. A member of the Class of ‘95, the former Greyhound was named to the all-conference basketball team three times and was named the conference player of the year twice. She went on to play collegiately at Wingate after graduating.

“I would not be here today without my parents,” Hightower said. “My dad was never too tired to rebound for me and my mom always budgeted to help me get where I needed to go in my career.”

Next up was Jesse Jackson, a longtime coach at Statesville. For over 30 years, Jackson coached many Greyhound athletes to success across three sports (football, wrestling, and track), picking up 12 Track Coach of the Year Awards in his time. To this day, Jackson is still involved in Greyhound athletics.

Justin Moose, yet another Greyhound, became the first soccer player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. A superstar on the field from 1997-2001, Moose still holds many of the individual records in Statesville soccer history. After graduating, he went on to play soccer at Wake Forest, earning all conference honors each of his four years with the Demon Deacons. In 2006, he was drafted seventh overall by the MLS’ D.C. United.

Bobby Graham, a star of the gridiron for Statesville in the mid-1990s, was also inducted as a member of the Class of 2021.

“I’m very honored and truly blessed to be inducted into the hall of fame,” Graham said. “I was just a kid from Rabbittown that wanted to grow up and be great. Statesville, I hope I made you proud.”

Graham was named as the MVP of the football and basketball teams twice during his time at Statesville and was also named as the most outstanding runner for the Greyhounds’ track team. He was also named a scholar athlete and academic all-star in 1997. After high school, he went on to play football at the University of Tennessee.

Misty Horne Kerr, who was at Statesville at the same time as Graham, also was inducted to the Iredell Sports Hall of Fame on Monday as a star on the hardwood. During her time with the Greyhounds, she was named all-conference three times, conference player of the year twice, and led her team to conference championships in 1993 and 1995. She still holds the records for made three-pointers in a season (64) and in a career (207).

Rounding out the inductees from Statesville was Roger Bost, who both played and coached the Greyhounds over five decades. He won a state championship in the shot put in 1965 while also earning a scholarship to play football at East Carolina. After his time in Greenville, he returned to Iredell County and helped coach the Greyhound football, golf, and tennis teams. He received coach of the year designation nine times across those three sports.

Another graduate of Statesville High, JD Harris, also received the Harold Johnson Community Partner induction into the Hall of Fame. Over many years, Harris helped coach many youth league teams in the Statesville area in both baseball and football. He was also enlisted by the city’s parks and recreation office to help develop and coach their midget football league, where he would go on to amass a coaching record of 102-24-4. He also offered his coaching assistance to both Statesville and North Iredell.

Steve Rankin was also inducted as a member of the Class of 2021. A three-sport athlete during his high school days at South Iredell, Rankin made his biggest impact to the Iredell sports community as an athletic director for both Statesville and Lake Norman. He served as an AD for 39 years before retiring, however, he still volunteers his time to assist Lake Norman High School. He was nominated to the North Carolina Athletic Directors Hall of Fame in 2018 and to the South Iredell Athletic Hall of Fame in 2020.

Joining Rankin as a member of the Class of 2021 was Jim Conger. A graduate of Scotts High School, Conger was a multi-sport athlete that excelled on the gridiron as a member of the 6-man football team. He was a captain of both the football and basketball teams and received all-conference honors in both sports in 1955. He went on to play football at Appalachian State on a scholarship after high school. Upon graduating from college, he returned to Iredell County and went on to coach the North Iredell football team for 18 years.

John McNeely was also a multi-sport athlete, an all-conference member of the football, basketball, and golf teams at South Iredell between 1966 and 1970. His play on the basketball court earned him a scholarship to North Carolina State, but an injury forced him to shift his attention to golf. He transferred to East Tennessee State to finish out his college career on the golf course.

Joining McNeely as a member of the Class of 2020, Lib Barkley Smith’s play on the basketball court, during the era of three-on-three women’s basketball, earned her a spot in the Hall of Fame. Barkley Smith was named to the all-state team in both 1950 and 1951, both years helping Cool Spring High School to get to the state tournament. In both tournaments, she was selected as the best guard by the coaches.

The 11 members inducted into the Hall of Fame on Monday night makes the Class of 2020/2021 induction ceremony the largest class since the inaugural one in 2016.

Also part of the ceremony was the naming of the male and female high school athletes of the year in Iredell County. Each school in the county was able to nominate both a male and female athlete for the award.

The committee named Sakarri Morrison, a two-sport athlete (football and wrestling) from Lake Norman High School, as the Male Athlete of the Year and named Ellie Goins, the star shortstop from Mooresville High School’s softball team, as the Female Athlete of the Year.