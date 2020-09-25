New cart fleet now fills fairways at MHCC golf course

The rush is now on even more so than before to be among the first to book tee times at the Mooresville-based Mallard Head Country Club course.
That is the case as the public golf-playing facility situated along the shoreline of Lake Norman recently purchased a limited supply of off-the-car-lot spanking brand new golf carts that accounts for one of the latest off-the-course upgrades at the long-established site.
Earlier this week, a tractor-trailer load full of new white E-Z-Go golf carts arrived on the course to help replace some of MHCC’s former fleet of gas-powered carts. A total of 14 new carts were deployed. In return, the course also sold off as many as a dozen of is most worn-out carts to make room in the facility’s covered parking shed.
It accounts for one of the first such bulk replacements of the on-course vehicles since the course first opened back in the late phases of 1979.
The public 18-hole course continues of offer play from as many as four different teeing grounds depending upon the age, level of experience and gender of players.
The new shipment of golf carts is one of the latest additions to the site that also has undergone vast upgrades in its on-the-course playing facility over the past couple of years as well.
As in the case with some of the site’s existing carts, all of the most recent collection of carts also operates via gas-powered engines. Each of the carts can cater to as many as two riders as well.
In keeping with current safety-related procedures in place at Mallard Head along with the majority of surrounding public as well as private golf courses, the facility allows players so wishing to do so to ride alone in the carts.
The process, which also includes a complete sanitizing cleansing of the vehicles following each and every use, is part of the various protocols in place due to continuing concerns regarding the presence as well as the potential spread of COVID-19.
Already, the presence of the new fleet of carts has made its presence felt. Earlier this week, one of the users of one of the newest additions in the person of Mooresville’s Jerry “Pop” Mills recorded the first hole-in-one at the course since the carts arrived.
The 82-year-old Mills aced the site’s par-three No. 7 hole with the use of a seven-wood in front of three playing partner witnesses for his fourth all-time career version of golf’s perfect shot. The shot took place on Wednesday, one day after the new carts were received.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!