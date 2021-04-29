NCSHAA addresses major items

The Board of Directors also tackled several other items during their Spring meeting. In response to a declining number of junior varsity teams, the Board reached a decision to allow up to 10 athletes to use the eight-quarter rule for football participation in all four of the Association’s classes. The Board also will establish an Endowment Review Committee to work with the Board’s Finance & Personnel Committee in directing the Association’s endowed investments.

Further, the Board affirmed the Association’s suspension of the endowment game concept while revising the NCHSAA’s share of playoff gate receipts in Lacrosse, Dual Team Wrestling and Dual Team Tennis. The Board did adopt a Sports Medicine Advisory Committee recommendation to amend the Modified Sports Manual to follow CDC guidance stating a fully vaccinated student-athlete, coach, or athletic staff member who has had direct exposure to COVID-19 does not need to quarantine or test unless they exhibit symptoms.