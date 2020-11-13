NCHSAA to require volleyball players to wear masks for games

One day after saying it would not reduce the number of spectators and participants allowed at indoor games, the N.C. High School Athletic Association decided Thursday to require that volleyball players wear masks during practices and games to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The NCHSAA also will require anyone participating in indoor skill development workouts in any sport to wear a face mask at all times, the association announced in an email to schools. That requirement applies to athletes, coaches and support staff.

The NCHSAA previously required athletes to wear masks unless they were actively engaged in physical activity. The requirement for volleyball must be met no later than Monday.

"We reached out for information from the doctors on the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC), as well as requesting input from (N.C. Department of Health and Human Services) doctors,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker wrote in the email. “After weighing the information, the NCHSAA Board of Directors voted to implement" the stricter policies.

The only exception is that a student "with a medical condition that would prohibit wearing a face mask during competition will need medical documentation from a physician licensed to practice medicine, nurse practitioner or physician assistant," the email said.