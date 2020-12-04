NCHSAA to require masks for basketball season

The N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors concluded winter meetings Thursday, and changes are coming both in the immediate and not-so distant future.
To mitigate the risk of COVID-19, basketball players will be required to wear masks this season, and football—particularly the state playoffs—will have a different look beginning in the 2021-22 sports calendar year.
Basketball players have been wearing masks during offseason workouts but will now have to do it during practices and games. Tryouts and practices begin Monday. Games are not scheduled to tip off until Jan. 4.
The board passed a measure that will institute a 60-second officials timeout in each quarter of a game to help players adapt to competing in masks.
Social distancing will be expected to be maintained on the team benches whenever possible, and everyone on the bench is also required to wear a mask.
Steps will be taken to keep basketballs sanitized.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors also voted to eliminate subdivisions in the high school football playoffs, dropping the total number of brackets from eight to four. That change will take place for the 2021-2022 season. The NCHSAA started crowning eight state champions (1A, 1AA, 2A, 2AA, 3A, 3AA, 4A, 4AA) for football in 2002.
Football will revert back to a single champion for each classification. A total of 64 teams in each class will compete in a six-round bracket to determine a state champion.
“This is in response to a failed vote (in January) by our membership to modify our bylaws that would’ve permitted us to have more classifications,” said board president New Bern High School Principal Jerry Simmons.
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said the move away from subdividing also was an attempt to put football “back on equal footing with all of our other sports, where we offer one state championship” per classification.
The board also reduced the maximum number of regular-season games for football from 11 to 10. That number includes an endowment game. The first contest may occur no earlier than two days prior to the last Friday in August.
Tucker said that “how we will manage the 10 games, how many weeks and how that will be spread out has yet to be decided. That is part of our ‘calendaring’ that will come as we continue the realignment process” that will be completed in March.
If schools want to play the maximum number of games, one of those games must still be designated as an “endowment game.” The NCHSAA gets 25 percent of the gross gate receipts from an endowment game and the teams split whatever is left of the remaining 75 percent after game expenses are deducted.
Reducing the number of games in the fall of 2021 and beyond will have a financial impact on every sport in a school’s athletics program.
The NCHSAA addressed financial concerns by announcing that it will allocate $4 million in Board/Undesignated Funds from its endowment as a one-time subsidy for schools offering athletic programs during the 2020-2021 academic year. With a little over 400 schools, that averages out to nearly $10,000 per school.
