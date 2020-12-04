NCHSAA to require masks for basketball season

Football will revert back to a single champion for each classification. A total of 64 teams in each class will compete in a six-round bracket to determine a state champion.

“This is in response to a failed vote (in January) by our membership to modify our bylaws that would’ve permitted us to have more classifications,” said board president New Bern High School Principal Jerry Simmons.

NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said the move away from subdividing also was an attempt to put football “back on equal footing with all of our other sports, where we offer one state championship” per classification.

The board also reduced the maximum number of regular-season games for football from 11 to 10. That number includes an endowment game. The first contest may occur no earlier than two days prior to the last Friday in August.

Tucker said that “how we will manage the 10 games, how many weeks and how that will be spread out has yet to be decided. That is part of our ‘calendaring’ that will come as we continue the realignment process” that will be completed in March.