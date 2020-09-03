NCHSAA set to update workout guidelines

In the wake of North Carolina’s move to Phase 2.5 of reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced it will update its guidelines for athletic workouts. Details are forthcoming early next week.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and his task force announced that the state will be moving into the next phase of reopening at 5 p.m. Friday. The new guidelines allow more people to gather in one place — a maximum of 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors.
The NCHSAA's current guidelines limit the number of athletes and coaches participating in workouts to 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.
"In light of this, the NCHSAA staff and board of directors are developing guidelines that will incorporate the changes included in the 2.5 phase, such as increased numbers of individuals at mass gatherings," NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker wrote in an email to member schools. "The modified guidelines will be released and go into effect on Tuesday, September 8. Other updates will be shared at that time."
NCHSAA schools have not been allowed to hold athletic competition since March 13 because of coronavirus. Member schools were given permission to begin workouts June 15, but schools must follow strict safety guidelines to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19.
On Aug. 12, the NCHSAA announced a revised sports calendar in response to the pandemic. Cross country and volleyball will resume official practices Nov. 4, followed by swimming Nov. 23 and basketball Dec. 7.
Boys soccer and lacrosse will begin in January, football in February and other traditional spring sports in March and April. Wrestling has been moved from winter to April.
