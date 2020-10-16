NCHSAA releases spectator guidelines

For cross country, cloth face coverings must be worn to the start area, and the NCHSAA recommends runners have a way to keep their face covering with them during the race, even if they're not wearing it. Designated team areas must be created where teams will remain when not warming up, racing, or cooling down. Only coaches and athletes are permitted in the designated team area.

In swimming and diving, teams are required to sit on opposite sides of the pool with the home team using lanes 1-3 and the visiting team using lanes 4-6. Once the last swimmer has ended an individual race, all swimmers must swim to the turn end of the course and exit the pool. For a relay, each swimmer of the first three legs must exit the pool and leave the starting area, while the last swimmer will exist at the turn end.

SCS football game canceled

Statesville Christian’s home football game Friday against the Virginia Spartans was canceled due to sickness associated with the visiting team, according to Statesville Christian athletic director Nate Cartledge.

Attempts were made to find an opponent to replace the Spartans but were unsuccessful, Cartledge said.

“We have had many hurdles because of the limited number of teams playing football at this time,” Cartledge noted.

Statesville Christian is scheduled to host Camden Military Academy at 7 p.m., Oct. 23.