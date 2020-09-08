NCHSAA releases playoff plans, new workout rules

On Tuesday, the N.C. High School Athletic Association released more details for the 2020-2021 sports seasons. At the forefront were plans for the state playoffs in each sport as well as new workout guidelines.

When the NCHSAA overhauled the sports calendar in August the plan only consisted of dates for first practices, first contests, and the end of the regular season.

Now there is an outline for the postseason. For most sports, a total of 32 teams will qualify for the state playoffs. That is a 50 percent reduction in many cases.

Football brackets will be reduced to two 16-team brackets in each classification. Qualifiers will be based on conference finish.

Team playoff rounds fall from six to five for sports except football, which will have four rounds instead of five with the third being the regional final and the fourth being the state championship.

Tennis and wrestling will only do individual playoffs, skipping the dual-team formats.