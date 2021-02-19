NCHSAA releases final draft of realignment plan

The fourth and final draft of the N.C. High School Athletic Association's plan for the 2021-25 realignment period was released Friday and left things unchanged for area schools.

The NCHSAA's Board of Directors will vote on the plan at a meeting in March with the date still to be determined.

Here's what the conferences for Iredell County schools look like in the final draft (conference names will come later in the process):

Conference 57 (4A): A.L. Brown, Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge, Lake Norman, Mooresville, South Iredell, West Cabarrus;

Conference 51 (3A): East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, North Iredell, North Lincoln, St. Stephens, Statesville, West Iredell;

Conference 39 (1A/2A): Christ the King, Langtree Charter, Mountain Island Charter, Community School of Davidson (2A), Lincoln Charter (2A), Pine Lake Prep (2A).