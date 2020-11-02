NCHSAA relaxes some COVID-19 guidelines

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has relaxed some of its COVID-19 guidelines with workouts for cross country and volleyball scheduled to begin Wednesday. The NCHSAA announced the revisions in an email to member schools Monday morning.
The biggest change in the guidelines for offseason skill development is an increase in the number of participants allowed for outdoor work to 100, including coaches and support staff. This change will primarily impact football.
The limit for indoor participants in offseason skill development remains 25, including coaches and support staff. No spectators are permitted at offseason skill development workouts indoors or outdoors.
For in-season tryouts and practices, the revised NCHSAA guidelines say teams should consider utilizing pods and small-group work, drills that allow athletes to wear cloth face coverings and to social distance and that coaches limit intrasquad scrimmage time.
The NCHSAA guidelines require cloth face coverings to be worn at all times by everyone but athletes “actively involved in aerobic activity.”
For contests, the revised guidelines state that “athletes/teams competing in a contest immediately before or after the current contest may remain in the facility, provided they wear cloth face coverings and maintain 6 feet social distancing.”
This guideline is directed primarily toward varsity teams waiting for a junior varsity event at the same site to be completed or junior varsity teams waiting for transportation back to school during a varsity event after their event is completed.
Once contests can begin, starting with cross country and volleyball Nov. 16, the NCHSAA guidelines for spectators at outdoor venues limit the number of spectators to the lesser of: 100 individuals per park, field or court, or 30 percent of the facility’s fire capacity (or seven individuals per 1,000 square feet if there is no stated fire capacity). If an outdoor venue has multiple parks, fields or courts, the limit on the number of spectators for each individual park, field or court is the same. Players, coaches, workers and support staff do not count toward those capacity limits, and schools should ensure that spectators remain seated during the event.
For events in indoor courts or rooms, capacity is limited to 25 spectators per venue. For indoor and outdoor pools, venues are limited to 50 percent of stated capacity, and athletes, coaches, workers and staff count toward that limit.
The NCHSAA addressed transportation to and from contests with the following guidelines:
• Cloth face covering must be worn.
• Transportation vehicles must be cleaned and disinfected regularly.
• No more than one passenger may be seated per school bus bench seat, with the exception that members of the same household may share a seat.
• No more than two students may be seated in a non-bus vehicle unless all students in the vehicle are members of the same household.
Athletics directors will have an opportunity to discuss the revised guidelines with NCHSAA officials during a series of virtual meetings Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
