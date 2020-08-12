NCHSAA overhauls sports calendar; football moved to February

The start of high school football season has been pushed back until February of 2021, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday as part of a sweeping amendment to the 2020-2021 sports calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All sports—winter and spring seasons included—will see changes to their schedules after a vote by the NCHSAA Board of Directors on Tuesday evening, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker revealed in a video statement Wednesday afternoon.
Under the new calendar, the first football practice will be Feb. 8. The first competition date will be Feb. 26, and the final contest will be April 9. Teams will be limited to playing seven games. Those are not restricted to conference games at this time.
As far postseasons for football and other sports?
“This calendar does not reflect playoff dates,” Tucker said. “Those are yet to be determined.”
That includes, she said, perhaps a reduction in qualifiers and rounds.
The first sports this year are now cross country and volleyball. Both would begin practicing Nov. 4 and competing Nov. 16 with a final competition date being Jan. 8.
Other fall sports have seen delayed starts as well. Boys soccer will start practicing Jan. 11. Girls tennis’ new practice start date is April 12. Girls golf will begin practicing March 1, the same day boys golf will begin.
The aforementioned sports are limited to 14 regular-season contests, with the exception of cross country which is restricted to 10.
Basketball would begin practicing Dec. 7 and playing Jan. 14. That time frame rules out the Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame Holiday Classic for this year. Basketball is limited to 14 regular-season contests between Jan. 14 and Feb. 19.
Tucker said there would be flexibility in the two-games per week restriction should weather impact schedules.
“The Board of Directors approved a framework we believe maximizes the opportunities for students in our membership to participate in athletics at some point during this school year, regardless of what plan a school and/or school system operates,” said Tucker, who noted the calendar dates are dependent on conditions surrounding COVID-19 improving across the state.
“We believe that this is the best path forward to a safe return to the field.”
The fall sports season was supposed to begin on Aug. 1, but the NCHSAA postponed that date until Sept. 1. Then, earlier this month, the NCHSAA postponed the start of fall sports again after Cooper extended Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan until at least Sept. 11.
“We feel it is critically important to provide opportunities for North Carolina student athletes to participate and compete in education-based athletics,” Dr. Josh Bloom said on behalf of the NCHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC). “While there are risks with resuming NCHSAA sanctioned athletics, it has also become very clear that there are significant negative consequences with not providing this option to student athletes. Accordingly, this is an exercise in balance, and we are committed to an appropriate balance of both safety and participation.”
Wrestling was moved to spring. The first practice day is April 12. Those teams’ seasons will be restricted to 14 matches as well. Tucker said the NCHSAA’s thinking is that those would all be dual-team matches.
With regard to spectators, Tucker said that will hinge on Gov. Roy Cooper’s office and the Department of Health and Human Services welcoming larger gatherings at events.
“There is still much work to be done in regard to playoff formats, COVID-19 related rules modifications for numerous sports, securing potential playoff facilities and providing the safest possible regular season opportunities for student athletes,” Tucker said. “We are committed to that work.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!