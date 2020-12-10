NCHSAA conferences revealed for ’21 realignment

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released the first draft of the 2021-2025 Conference Realignment Plan on Thursday, and the future conference landscapes look considerably different for Iredell County schools.
Realignment has West Iredell, currently 2A, North Iredell and Statesville joining an eight-team 3A league with East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, North Lincoln and St. Stephens.
South Iredell, currently 3A, jumps to 4A and joins Lake Norman and Mooresville in a seven-team conference with Kannapolis A.L. Brown, Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge and West Cabarrus.
Pine Lake Prep moves up to 2A and will compete in a split 1A-2A league with Langtree Charter, Christ the King, Mountain Island Charter, Piedmont Community, Community School of Davidson and Lincoln Charter.
The first draft is done by the NCHSAA staff, which focused on factors the Realignment Committee indicated were most important to the membership.
“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the Realignment Committee’s desire not to limit those,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.
“I am grateful for the commitment and input of the Realignment Committee to faithfully represent the membership in their respective regions during this process,” Tucker added. “I am also thankful for the hard work of our staff members who diligently worked to meet the established deadlines, while continuing to service the other needs of the membership.”
Member schools may submit concerns or suggestions to the NCHSAA through an online form by Jan. 8, 2021. The Realignment Committee will reconvene Jan. 13 to review submissions from schools and make adjustments as appropriate to the first draft.
West Iredell athletic director Mickey Jordan said Wednesday that West Iredell will appeal the NCHSAA’s decision to move the Warriors up one classification.
“We’re the smallest 3A school,” Jordan said. “We’re going to go through the appeals process.”
The second draft of conference alignments will be sent to the membership on Jan. 14. Once the second draft has been posted, schools will have the opportunity to submit an appeal in writing by Jan. 21. All appeals will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Should West Iredell win its appeal, Jordan said the Warriors would like to join a 2A league with Catawba County schools. The realignment plan has Bandys, Bunker Hill, Maiden and Newton-Conover joining a seven-team conference with East Burke, Lincolnton and West Lincoln.
The realignment begins in August of next year.
Under the current alignment, West Iredell competes in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference against Bunker Hill, Draughn, East Burke, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, Patton and West Caldwell.
North Iredell, South Iredell and Statesville currently compete in the North Piedmont 3A Conference with Carson, East Rowan and West Rowan.
Lake Norman and Mooresville currently play in the I-Meck 4A Conference with Hopewell, Hough, Mallard Creek, North Mecklenburg, Vance and West Charlotte.
