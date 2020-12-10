NCHSAA conferences revealed for ’21 realignment

“I am grateful for the commitment and input of the Realignment Committee to faithfully represent the membership in their respective regions during this process,” Tucker added. “I am also thankful for the hard work of our staff members who diligently worked to meet the established deadlines, while continuing to service the other needs of the membership.”

Member schools may submit concerns or suggestions to the NCHSAA through an online form by Jan. 8, 2021. The Realignment Committee will reconvene Jan. 13 to review submissions from schools and make adjustments as appropriate to the first draft.

West Iredell athletic director Mickey Jordan said Wednesday that West Iredell will appeal the NCHSAA’s decision to move the Warriors up one classification.

“We’re the smallest 3A school,” Jordan said. “We’re going to go through the appeals process.”

The second draft of conference alignments will be sent to the membership on Jan. 14. Once the second draft has been posted, schools will have the opportunity to submit an appeal in writing by Jan. 21. All appeals will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.