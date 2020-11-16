NCHSAA Commissioner talks masks, start of sports

N.C. High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker addressed several issues during a Zoom conference meeting with members of the media on Monday, the first day cross country and volleyball teams around the state could begin participating in contests.
“All of us have been waiting eight months for another official start date for playing sports,” Tucker said.
At the forefront of the media briefing was last week’s implementation of guidelines requiring volleyball participants to wear masks during practices as well as games. The mask mandate is also directed toward out-of-season sports conducting indoor skill development.
Tucker pointed to COVID-19 numbers across the state “still not heading in the right direction.”
“We believe this is a necessary and safe step to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our programs,” Tucker said.
Exceptions to the mask guidelines are available to students with medical conditions.
“Had we not taken the step to do something then our ability to play volleyball and complete a season would perhaps not be possible,” Tucker said.
Basketball is scheduled to begin in less than a month under the NCHSAA’s revised sports calendar released in August.
The decision to require face coverings for volleyball practices and matches sparked questions over whether basketball is in jeopardy of being delayed again.
“We are anticipating that we will be able to start basketball on Dec. 7,” Tucker said. “But as I indicated, because the metrics are not going in the right direction, because the cases are continuing to rise, we know that everything is subject to change. So we’re taking it one day at a time. If we get the word that we have to do something different then we will.”
There has been no change in the NCHSAA’s stance on attendance. It’s 25 people for indoor events and 100 for outdoor events.
Extreme limitations on attendance will have an impact on schools’ athletic finances. Admission tickets and concessions take a hit.
“The association was never set up to be able to fund member school programs throughout the year,” Tucker said. “(The schools) are concerned, and we are concerned with them. I am not insensitive to that.”
