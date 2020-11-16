NCHSAA Commissioner talks masks, start of sports

The decision to require face coverings for volleyball practices and matches sparked questions over whether basketball is in jeopardy of being delayed again.

“We are anticipating that we will be able to start basketball on Dec. 7,” Tucker said. “But as I indicated, because the metrics are not going in the right direction, because the cases are continuing to rise, we know that everything is subject to change. So we’re taking it one day at a time. If we get the word that we have to do something different then we will.”

There has been no change in the NCHSAA’s stance on attendance. It’s 25 people for indoor events and 100 for outdoor events.

Extreme limitations on attendance will have an impact on schools’ athletic finances. Admission tickets and concessions take a hit.

“The association was never set up to be able to fund member school programs throughout the year,” Tucker said. “(The schools) are concerned, and we are concerned with them. I am not insensitive to that.”