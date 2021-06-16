NC State is hoping a trip to Omaha for the College World Series is business as usual

N.C. State baseball coach Elliott Avent didn’t sugarcoat how big this weekend is for his team.

Avent, the Wolfpack’s veteran skipper, is headed to the College World Series for the first time since 2013. He knows firsthand the glitz and glamour that his team will experience in Omaha, even if some of the festivities will be cut short due to COVID.

He called the CWS the “greatest experience in their collegiate life,” which includes the big stadium, the red carpet treatment and all eyes on the Midwest for two weeks.

The key, though, is not to get too caught up in all of that. There is still a job to do for N.C. State (35-18), which will take on Stanford at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the first game of the tournament.

When Avent took his Wolfpack to Omaha in 2013, he thought they had a real shot. They defeated rival UNC in the first game, and were one fluke baserunning mistake away from possibly defeating eventual champion UCLA.