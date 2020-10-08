NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed

The NASCAR Hall of Fame announced Thursday that it will postpone the Induction Ceremony and Induction Week events for the Class of 2021. The decision was made in partnership with NASCAR after very thorough and thoughtful conversations regarding how best to plan and execute one of the sport’s most cherished moments while facing the ongoing uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Induction Ceremony, which was set to take place Feb. 5, 2021, is now anticipated for early 2022. The Class of 2021 consists of Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Red Farmer, the late Mike Stefanik and Landmark Award recipient Ralph Seagraves.

"Without question, the safety of our inductees, our guests and our staff is the highest priority for us," NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley said in a prepared statement. "The ongoing public health crisis prohibits our ability to plan for and celebrate these honorees' landmark achievements as originally scheduled to the fullest extent – with their families, friends and fans present – and in a manner that’s representative of their incredible accomplishments in NASCAR and their contributions to the sport."