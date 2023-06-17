For the second straight week, Tyler Matthews took the checkered flag during a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model race at Hickory Motor Speedway. Last Saturday, he emerged victorious during the second annual Jack Ingram Memorial, a 111-lap battle that headlined a five-race slate.

Heritage Finance presented the event, which began with a 35-lap feature in the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Model division. Bryson Ruff set the fast time in qualifying and started from the pole position with Landon D. Huffman to his outside, while Jordan McGregor and Daniel Wilk filled row two. During the race itself, Ruff finished first, Huffman was the runner-up, McGregor took third, Trey Canipe came in fourth and Darren Krantz finished fifth.

The Black Bear Transmission Super Trucks also took part in a 35-lap race, with Ashley Huffman earning the win in qualifying. Charlie Watson started the race to Huffman’s outside, while Charlie Neill and Sheflon Clay made up the second row. In the end, Watson notched the victory ahead of Neill in second, Huffman in third, Joey Shuryan in fourth and Ricky Dennie in fifth.

The middle race saw the Late Models hit the track for the Jack Ingram Memorial. Kade Brown started from the front after finishing first in qualifying, with Ronnie Bassett to his outside and the twosome of Clark Houston and Landon S. Huffman in the second row. Ultimately, Matthews passed Brown for first place on Lap 73 and held on for the victory, while Bassett ended up in second, Brown settled for third, Michael Bumgarner grabbed a fourth-place finish and Austin McDaniel rounded out the top five.

The penultimate race featured the Heritage Finance Street Stocks in a 30-lap tilt. Jesse Clark topped time trials and was joined by Gary Ledbetter in the front row for the green flag, while Josh Reynolds and Jacob Hayes filled the second row. Ledbetter ended up taking the win ahead of Marshall Sutton in the runner-up spot, Cody DeMarmels in third, Trey Buff in fourth and Hayes in fifth.

A 20-lap race in the Renegade division closed out the night’s action. The winner in qualifying was Zach Mullins, with Neill starting to his outside and the duo of Brian Larkin and Justin Austin making up row two. After a late caution, Neill drove on to the win with Larkin finishing second, Austin coming in third, Brandon Hasson finishing fourth and Mullins rounding out the top five.

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series is back at Hickory Motor Speedway tonight for a full slate of racing action. The Super Trucks will participate in a pair of 25-lap races, while the Renegades will take part in a 20-lap race, the Street Stocks will run 30 laps, the Late Models will compete in a 75-lap race and the Limited Late Models will run 35 laps.

