Iredell County will be well represented on the soccer pitch this weekend during the State Games of North Carolina.

The competition will be held Saturday and Sunday in Charlotte at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Competing for boys’ West region team are North Iredell’s Issac Estrada, Luis Perez; South Iredell’s Samuel Lopez and Daniel Garcia; and West Iredell’s Antwan Gomez, Josue Rodriguez, David Bunton, Maximo Di Nardo and Isaac Bunton.

West Iredell coach Mataus Diaz is coaching the team.

The girls’ West region team features West Iredell’s Ryleigh Romigh, Ava Jernigan, Eva Jernigan and Kelsey Brown as well as South Iredell’s Sadie Bolton.