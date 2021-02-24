More fans to be allowed at high school events

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday he will sign an executive order that will “ease but not lift” restrictions related to COVID-19 across the state.
The moves, which are to take effect at 5 p.m. Friday, include raising permitted attendance levels for indoor and outdoor events.
That should be welcomed news for high school athletic programs around the state, which were previously limited to 25 indoor and 100 outdoor spectators.
Under the new executive order, outdoor facilities like stadiums will be allowed to have up to 30% capacity. The high school football season is scheduled to kick off Friday night, although some schools—like South Iredell, which hosts Alexander Central, and West Iredell, which visits Draughn—will play their season openers Thursday in hopes of beating the poor weather forecasted for Friday.
Indoor events will now be able to have up to 250 people or 30% capacity, whichever is less.
N.C. High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker released the following statement in the wake of Gov. Cooper’s press conference Wednesday:
“The NCHSAA is grateful for the improvements in the state’s COVID-19 metrics. These improvements provide the opportunities for North Carolina’s students to return to the classroom in many cases and resume the optimal learning environment that in-person learning provides. We are also excited for the opportunity to allow parents and some fans from the community the opportunity to attend sporting events in-person to support their loved ones.
“This has been a difficult year, and we know that the limitations have had particularly harsh effects on student-athletes and their families. We are ready to allow some sense of normalcy for these groups, and thankful that we have reached this point as a state. However, we want to do our part to make sure that this step forward does not lead to a step backwards. Simply put, we cannot afford further setbacks.
“On behalf of our student-athletes, our coaches, and athletic administrators, we ask citizens across our state to support their local high school teams by following the Governor’s and DHHS’s guidance which continues to be designed to limit the spread of COVID-19. As we begin relaxing some restrictions on spectators, please diligently work together to keep these opportunities available for student-athletes and spectators by wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and washing your hands regularly. If we continue to work together and respect those around us by following these simple steps, we are confident that our state will defeat this pandemic.”