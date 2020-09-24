Middle school football could still happen in 2020

Football for the state’s public high schools was postponed until February under the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s revised sports calendar.
Middle school football, on the other hand, could be close to getting the green light to play a delayed season this semester.
Earlier this month Gov. Roy Cooper loosened restrictions, raising the state’s reopening plan to Phase 2.5. Among other things, it permitted larger gatherings, with up to 25 indoors and 50 people outside.
“If we’re in Phase 3 by October 21 we’re going play middle school football,” said Richard Armstrong, Iredell-Statesville Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Athletic Director.
Other fall middle school sports would be able to play as well.
East Iredell Middle School Athletic Director and former Knights football coach Jim Nelson is hopeful it works out.
“Athletics is a strong part of the student-athlete experience,” he said.
The first games would be played Nov. 10. But if the all clear was given perhaps two or three weeks in advance of the Oct. 21 deadline the openers would most likely be played sooner, according to Nelson.
Because the middle school football season typically starts around Labor Day and finishes in October and that wouldn’t be the case under present circumstances, daylight and the lack of stadium lights at the middle schools becomes an issue.
As of now, the plan for each school would be to play its games at the high school it feeds: East and North middle at North High; Lakeshore Middle at Lake Norman High; Statesville Middle at Statesville High; Troutman Middle at South High; and West Middle at West High.
“If we have to play in January and February, we all know how the weather is then, and you’ve got flu season,” Nelson said. “We need to go ahead and get it going.”
Last fall, Lakeshore Middle capped an undefeated season by winning the Iredell-Statesville Schools Middle School Football Championship with a 12-0 win over Statesville Middle.
It was the first unbeaten season in school history for the Lakers, who finished 7-0.
