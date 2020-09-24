Middle school football could still happen in 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Football for the state’s public high schools was postponed until February under the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s revised sports calendar.

Middle school football, on the other hand, could be close to getting the green light to play a delayed season this semester.

Earlier this month Gov. Roy Cooper loosened restrictions, raising the state’s reopening plan to Phase 2.5. Among other things, it permitted larger gatherings, with up to 25 indoors and 50 people outside.

“If we’re in Phase 3 by October 21 we’re going play middle school football,” said Richard Armstrong, Iredell-Statesville Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Athletic Director.

Other fall middle school sports would be able to play as well.

East Iredell Middle School Athletic Director and former Knights football coach Jim Nelson is hopeful it works out.

“Athletics is a strong part of the student-athlete experience,” he said.

The first games would be played Nov. 10. But if the all clear was given perhaps two or three weeks in advance of the Oct. 21 deadline the openers would most likely be played sooner, according to Nelson.