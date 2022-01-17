Miami, North Carolina meet in first-place showdown

North Carolina Tar Heels (12-4, 4-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-4, 5-1 ACC)
Coral Gables, Florida; 7 p.m. today
BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina visits the Miami Hurricanes after Armando Bacot scored 29 points in North Carolina's 88-65 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The Hurricanes have gone 8-1 in home games. Miami has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Tar Heels are 4-1 against conference opponents. North Carolina leads the ACC shooting 39.8% from deep. Anthony Harris paces the Tar Heels shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.
The Hurricanes and Tar Heels match up Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron McGusty is shooting 49.5% and averaging 17.9 points for the Hurricanes. Charlie Moore is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.
Caleb Love averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Bacot is averaging 12.3 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.
Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.
No. 8 Duke plays Florida State following Banchero's 21-point game
Duke Blue Devils (14-2, 4-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (10-5, 4-2 ACC)
Tallahassee, Florida; 9 p.m. today
BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Duke plays the Florida State Seminoles after Paolo Banchero scored 21 points in Duke's 88-73 win against the NC State Wolf Pack.
The Seminoles have gone 6-1 in home games. Florida State ranks third in the ACC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Osborne averaging 2.3.
The Blue Devils have gone 4-1 against ACC opponents. Duke ranks fifth in college basketball scoring 40.4 points per game in the paint led by Banchero averaging 8.5.
The Seminoles and Blue Devils square off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Mills is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 7.6 points over the past 10 games for Florida State.
Banchero is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.9 points for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.
LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.
Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.