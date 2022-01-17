Miami, North Carolina meet in first-place showdown

North Carolina Tar Heels (12-4, 4-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-4, 5-1 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; 7 p.m. today

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina visits the Miami Hurricanes after Armando Bacot scored 29 points in North Carolina's 88-65 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Hurricanes have gone 8-1 in home games. Miami has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tar Heels are 4-1 against conference opponents. North Carolina leads the ACC shooting 39.8% from deep. Anthony Harris paces the Tar Heels shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Hurricanes and Tar Heels match up Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron McGusty is shooting 49.5% and averaging 17.9 points for the Hurricanes. Charlie Moore is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Caleb Love averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Bacot is averaging 12.3 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Carolina.