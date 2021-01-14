Marvin Ridge eliminates North Iredell in Round of 16

Russ was named MVP as a sophomore when the Mavericks won the 3A state championship two seasons ago.

Senior Reagan Baylog, a 6-foot outside hitter who also played on that state championship team, added 11 kills.

Russ is one of a dozen Mavericks players who’ve missed games this season due to quarantine associated with COVID-19. If not for that, they may not have lost yet.

“It’s been a tumultuous season, but I’ve loved their leadership,” Marvin Ridge coach Brook Hammers said.

“There’s no question their experience makes a difference,” Markland noted.

‘OFF BALANCE’

After surviving a first set that was tight throughout, the Mavericks raced to an 8-4 lead in the second on back-to-back aces from Katie Jamerson. The senior also dumped the ball over the net several times for points when the Raiders were anticipating it being set to one of the Mavericks hitters.

Russ, who routinely smashed quick sets to the floor for kills, made it 13-8 after she stuff blocked the ball for a point.

The Raiders weren’t able to overcome the deficit.