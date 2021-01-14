Marvin Ridge eliminates North Iredell in Round of 16

OLIN—North Iredell finally met its match. Unfortunately for the Raiders, it occurred under win-or-go-home circumstances.
Marvin Ridge (12-3), seeded 11th in the West, eliminated the previously-unbeaten Raiders, seeded third, with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 victory in the 3A state playoffs’ round of 16.
North Iredell, which captured the North Piedmont Conference regular-season and tournament titles, finished 14-1.
“I’m very proud of this team,” first-year Raiders coach Dave Markland said. “I’m disappointed for them because we lost, but in no way am I disappointed in them at all. The whole season isn’t one game.”
BEEN THERE, DONE THAT
Looking to drive the final nail in the coffin, the Mavericks built an 18-10 advantage in the third set. It was the biggest lead of the night for either team.
North Iredell responded with a 6-0 run to get within two. Skylar Bolin and Emma Norris recorded two kills apiece during the spurt, and senior Karli Gray served an ace.
The Mavericks went back to their go-to hitter to close it out. They answered with seven of the final 10 points. Mac Russ, a 5-foot-11 high-rising senior who committed to the U.S. Air Force Academy, blasted three of her game-high 21 kills during that stretch.
Russ was named MVP as a sophomore when the Mavericks won the 3A state championship two seasons ago.
Senior Reagan Baylog, a 6-foot outside hitter who also played on that state championship team, added 11 kills.
Russ is one of a dozen Mavericks players who’ve missed games this season due to quarantine associated with COVID-19. If not for that, they may not have lost yet.
“It’s been a tumultuous season, but I’ve loved their leadership,” Marvin Ridge coach Brook Hammers said.
“There’s no question their experience makes a difference,” Markland noted.
‘OFF BALANCE’
After surviving a first set that was tight throughout, the Mavericks raced to an 8-4 lead in the second on back-to-back aces from Katie Jamerson. The senior also dumped the ball over the net several times for points when the Raiders were anticipating it being set to one of the Mavericks hitters.
Russ, who routinely smashed quick sets to the floor for kills, made it 13-8 after she stuff blocked the ball for a point.
The Raiders weren’t able to overcome the deficit.
“(I) always felt like we were playing catch up,” Markland said. “They played with power. They played with speed when they could. They mixed it up. They were sharp, and it kept us off balance.”
OTHER STATS
Bolin led the North Iredell attack with 10 kills. Madeline Sigmon and Norris each supplied eight kills, and Emily Campbell had six.
Gray had three blocks, three kills and two aces in the final game of her career.
UP NEXT
The Mavericks advanced to the West region semifinals Saturday and will play at No. 7 T.C. Roberson (15-1), a 25-23, 25-20, 25-22 winner Thursday over No. 15 South Iredell (10-5).
The Raiders turn their attention to the offseason and preparing for the next campaign.
They lose Gray and Erin Milligan to graduation. The nucleus returns, though. Norris, Sigmon, Campbell and Bolin are all sophomores, as are setter Ailena Mykins and libero Tilley Collins. The Raiders also have juniors who’ve been strong contributors.
“We definitely have a good group coming back,” Markland said. “… We need to remember this (loss) and how it felt and use this when start building for next year.”