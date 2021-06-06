Mars Hill names Boggs assistant coach

Tatum Boggs has been named an assistant coach for the Mars Hill women’s basketball team, the school’s athletic department announced.

The Statesville native and former West Iredell High School standout played two years at Converse College before transferring to Mars Hill, where she became a potent offensive player. She scored 571 points in 51 games for the Lions, including a career-high 27-point outing versus Queens in her final collegiate game.

Boggs completed work study and internship hours with the Mars Hill athletic department during her senior season, as well as revamped the women’s basketball program’s social media presence.

She joined the Mars Hill Athletic Communications staff as a graduate assistant last summer and also served as a volunteer coach for the women’s basketball program during the 2020-21 season.

Boggs graduated in 2020 from Mars Hill with a bachelor’s degree in Recreation and Sports Management and obtained her Master’s of Management degree in 2021.

