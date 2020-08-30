Manser in running for prestigious recognition

Narrowing the field.
Former R&L County Girls Soccer Player of the Year Mary Manser has gone against the traditional grain and is entering an even smaller playing arena upon extending her ongoing chances to garner nationwide attention.
The recent Charlotte women’s soccer student-athlete, who starred at Lake Norman High School, has now advanced to the next level of the NCAA Woman of the Year selection process.
Previously selected for the recognition earlier in the month, Manser has now been named as one of the remaining two nominees from Conference USA to continue to be in the running for the national distinction. The climbing through the ranks was made official earlier this week.
With her now league-level nomination status, Manser moves on into the next round that includes 161 student-athletes still under consideration out of an original record of 605 selections. She is also in a field of 59 fellow NCAA Division I players from an original roster of more than 250 also making the cut.
The name and accompanying credentials of each member of the conference-level crowd will now be forwarded to the NCAA Woman of the Year Selection Committee, which will name the top 10 honorees from each of the three NCAA divisions. Those choices will be revealed in September.
Manser was a pivotal contributor on three straight conference championship squads at Lake Norman. She is the third women’s soccer player to be chosen as a co-Conference USA nominee since Charlotte rejoined the circuit in 2013-14.
A defender by position, Manser still tallied three goals and fired 17 shots in her collegiate career, while starting 18 of her 75 matches played over the course of her four years.
Off the field, however, is where the former Lake Norman High School product—also selected to receive All-State status during her high school career – in particular made her mark.
Manser was a three-time recipient of the Conference USA Fall Spirit of Service Award – a Charlotte program record – and led activism among her fellow student-athletes through her community service efforts.
Manser was also active on and around campus with ties to at least 14 different community service organizations and projects, including long-term commitments to the Tim Tebow Foundation – A Night to Shine, the SAAC Executive Board, the SAAC Cares Holiday Drive and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Impressing her teammates along the way, her peers presented her with the 2018-19 Pure Gold Skills Award for the most life skill credits of all student-athletes.
In the classroom, she graduated in May as a systems engineering major with a 3.97 GPA and as the 2019-20 UNC Charlotte Provost Student-Athlete Academic Achievement Award winner. Her efforts in the classroom helped the 49ers' program earn the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award each fall.
A member of the 2019 All-Conference USA Academic First Team, Manser was a four-time recipient of the Conference USA Commissioner's Academic Medal and landed on the Conference USA Honor Roll each season. Seven of her eight undergraduate semesters resulted in "Perfect Niner" status for a 4.0 semester GPA.
Manser was one of a record 605 female college athletes, including 259 from Division I, who were nominated for this year's award across all three NCAA divisions. The honor was started in 1991 to recognize graduating women student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
Conference offices will select up to two nominees from their pool of member school nominees. The NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee, comprised of representatives from the NCAA membership, will chose the Top 30 honorees – 10 from each division.
From the Top 30, the committee will determine the top-three selections for each division and announce the nine finalists.
The NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics will then choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year in the fall.
