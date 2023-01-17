YOUTH BASKETBALL: Scholarships available for camps at UNC, NCSU

EnergyUnited is once again partnering with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and N.C. State University to send two local students—either in sixth- or seventh-grade—to basketball camp.

Through the Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarship program, EnergyUnited will provide one young female with a scholarship to attend the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp at N.C. State, which will be held June 18-22. Young males can apply for a scholarship to attend the Carolina Basketball School which, will be held June 17-21 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The scholarships cover all expenses at the overnight camps, which provide a glimpse into life on a college campus. Campers stay overnight in dorms, learn fundamental skills that will help them excel on and off the court and receive individual and group instruction from Division 1 coaches to enhance their basketball and team-building abilities.

To apply, students must complete and submit the online application by March 31. Eligible applicants must be in sixth- or seventh-grade during the 2023-2024 school year.

“Athletic skill and talent are not bound by where you live or how much money you make,” N.C. State University Women’s Basketball Coach Wes Moore said. “Thanks to this partnership with North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives, we are able to help kids who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to come to our camp, find and discover their true potential.”

Eligible students who are interested in the scholarship are encouraged to apply online and address any additional questions to Adam Martin, corporate communications consultant, via email at adam.martin@energyunited.com.

More than 50 students will be awarded Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships from electric cooperatives in North Carolina. Now in its 20th year, the scholarship program demonstrates the electric cooperatives’ commitment to building a brighter future through continued support for education and community programs.