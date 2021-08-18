‘Young’ West Iredell Warriors ready to compete

Year two of West Iredell head coach Shannon Ashley’s tenure is set to kick off as the Warriors look to build off the experience of the spring season.

Two years removed from their last playoff appearance, the Warriors are set to be one of the youngest varsity teams in North Carolina as they make the move from 2A to 3A this fall.

With a turnout of roughly 35 to 40 players, West Iredell will be forced to count on freshmen and sophomores to contribute this year.

“We will be very young this year,” Ashley said. “85% of our roster will be freshman and sophomores.”

After a 1-6 2021 spring season that saw the Warriors lose their first six games before ending the season on a bright note with a win against Fred T. Foard, the Warriors face a tough nonconference schedule to open the 2021 Fall season.

They open the season on Aug. 20 against Lake Norman before facing Newton-Conover on the 27th. The Warriors then face local rival South Iredell before beginning conference play.

West Iredell will count on junior Eric Dalton’s experience and leadership at the running back position to help the offense run as sophomore Cade Gaither will step in at quarterback, taking his first snaps at the varsity level.