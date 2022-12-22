Young drafted by Atlanta United

Campbell’s Tyler Young (Statesville Christian) was chosen Wednesday in the 2023 Major League Soccer SuperDraft. The Troutman native was selected in the second round with the 36th overall pick by Atlanta United.

The 2022 and 2021 Big South offensive player of the year, Young earned All-South region honors earlier this month for the second-consecutive season. A two-time first-team all-conference (2021, 2022) choice, He led the league and ranked 16th nationally with nine assists.

Campbell has posted a 20-0-4 all-time record when Young generates at least one point in a match, including a 7-0-3 mark in 2022. He finished tied for third among Big South points leaders (19) and tied for sixth in goals (5). An attacking midfielder, Young was the 31st player in Campbell soccer history to reach 50 career points and already ranks tied for 23rd in school record books with 57 points on 18 goals and 21 assists.

Campbell won its third Big South regular season title in the last four years in 2022 and finished with an 11-4-5 overall record, 6-1-1 in the league. The Camels advanced to the Big South final for the third time in four seasons as well, before falling to High Point 2-0 in the title match.

Young's choice marked the first time a Campbell player has been chosen as high as the second round and his 36th overall selection is the highest as well.