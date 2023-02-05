OLIN--Woodland Height Middle School captured the Iredell-Statesville Schools wrestling championship on Saturday at North Iredell High School with a team score of 219.52.

Lakeshore Middle School was the runner-up with a team score of 177.53. The Lakers’ Keyshon Morrison (14-0) was named the Bill Mayhew Award winner. Morrison won the title at 182 pounds by pinning Troutman Middle School’s Kaden Bradshaw (10-3) at 2:51.

Following the Lakers in the team standings were Troutman Middle School (155.04), North Iredell Middle School (151.05), Oakwood IB (139.06), West Iredell Middle School (115.07), Third Creek Middle School (42.08) and East Iredell Middle School (8.0).

The following are results from the championship- and third-place matches at each weight class:

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

76 pounds: Riley Yang (Lakeshore Middle School) 13-1 won by major decision over Parker Privette (Oakwood IB) 11-3 (MD 8-0)

83: Charlie Fogle (Oakwood IB) 12-1 won by fall over Cooper Mathon (Woodland Height Middle School) 8-3 (Fall 2:54)

90: Alex Leon (North Iredell Middle School) 12-1 won by fall over Gannon Yost (Woodland Height Middle School) 12-1 (Fall 1:11)

98: Raymond Halstead (Woodland Height Middle School) 11-1 won by fall over Gunner Reed (Troutman Middle School) 8-3 (Fall 3:36)

106: Luke Mahon (Woodland Height Middle School) 6-5 won by decision over Rayden Bailey (Troutman Middle School) 9-3 (Dec 18-15)

113: Brivan Burgess (Oakwood IB) 14-0 won by decision over Wesley Kendall (North Iredell Middle School) 11-2 (Dec 6-1)

120: Demarcus Freeman (Lakeshore Middle School) 13-1 won by fall over Blake McDowell (Troutman Middle School) 7-5 (Fall 2:15)

126: Saddler Kappel (Oakwood IB) 11-3 won by decision over Tyler Honig (Lakeshore Middle School) 7-4 (Dec 7-2)

132: Demecio Nunez-Hernandez (West Iredell Middle School) 13-1 won by injury default over Andrew Harrah (Woodland Height Middle School) 13-1 (Inj. 3:41)

138: Aiden Kondiboena (Woodland Height Middle School) 14-0 won by fall over Christian Grafals (Lakeshore Middle School) 9-5 (Fall 0:56)

145: Tyson Mills (Oakwood IB) 14-0 won by fall over Andrew Pierce (Lakeshore Middle School) 10-3 (Fall 1:43)

152: Will Stone (West Iredell Middle School) 13-1 won by fall over Wyatt Grant (Oakwood IB) 7-5 (Fall 0:54)

160: Mason Hefner (Lakeshore Middle School) 13-0 won by fall over Dane Hill (North Iredell Middle School) 7-4 (Fall 0:25)

170: Hadyn Youngblood (Woodland Height Middle School) 13-1 won by fall over Seth Hamilton (Troutman Middle School) 9-2 (Fall 1:51)

182: Keyshon Morrison (Lakeshore Middle School) 14-0 won by fall over Kaden Bradshaw (Troutman Middle School) 10-3 (Fall 2:51)

195: Marley Williams (Woodland Height Middle School) 13-0 won by fall over Nathan Dillard (North Iredell Middle School) 10-3 (Fall 3:55)

220: Garrett Rennigar (North Iredell Middle School) 9-2 won by fall over Brian Shuford (West Iredell Middle School) 10-3 (Fall 0:26)

250: Gabe Bean (Woodland Height Middle School) 14-0 won by fall over Lane Jordan (West Iredell Middle School) 11-3 (Fall 4:55)

THIRD-PLACE MATCHES

76 pounds: Levi Degroot (North Iredell Middle School) 6-5 won by major decision over Hunter Mathis (Third Creek Middle School) 7-3 (MD 14-3)

83: Trace Stutts (West Iredell Middle School) 6-5 won by fall over Tessa Cheeks (Third Creek Middle School) 1-9 (Fall 2:40)

90: Chance Mathis (Third Creek Middle School) 8-5 won by decision over Jason Berrios (Lakeshore Middle School) 6-5 (Dec 11-8)

98: Deadrenn Mathis (Third Creek Middle School) 11-3 won by fall over Kolbie Weber (North Iredell Middle School) 6-6 (Fall 1:37)

106: Noah Massi-Yuri (West Iredell Middle School) 6-6 won by forfeit over Carson Phillips (Oakwood IB) 10-2 (For.)

113: Max Grizzi (Woodland Height Middle School) 11-3 won by major decision over TJ Smith (West Iredell Middle School) 6-6 (MD 9-1)

120: Brock Lippard (Woodland Height Middle School) 10-3 won by fall over Makayel Smith-Jackson (Third Creek Middle School) 6-8 (Fall 1:28)

126: Rhett Cotton (Troutman Middle School) 8-4 won by fall over Kaiden Hazel (West Iredell Middle School) 2-9 (Fall 1:19)

132: Jayden Lewis-Williams (Lakeshore Middle School) 11-3 won in sudden victory - 1 over Jacob Dyson (North Iredell Middle School) 10-4 (SV-1 10-8)

138: Sawyer Grant (Oakwood IB) 7-5 won by fall over Levi Wooten (Troutman Middle School) 6-5 (Fall 0:36)

145: Connor Huffman (Troutman Middle School) 6-5 won by forfeit over Graham Gaither (North Iredell Middle School) 4-6 (For.)

152: Bryson Paslay (Troutman Middle School) 6-5 won by fall over Mason Burns (Lakeshore Middle School) 4-6 (Fall 1:00)

160: Jackson Lowe (Troutman Middle School) 5-5 won by decision over Alex Welch (East Iredell Middle School) 3-9 (Dec 6-0)

170: Elijah Johnson (North Iredell Middle School) 7-4 won by fall over Mario Benitez (Third Creek Middle School) 5-8 (Fall 0:38)

182: Kris Coleman (North Iredell Middle School) 6-5 won by decision over Amon Gibson (Woodland Height Middle School) 7-6 (Dec 8-1)

195: Jonathan Jimenez-Acevedo (Troutman Middle School) 7-3 received a bye () (Bye)

220: Samuel Ochoa (Lakeshore Middle School) 12-1 won by fall over Cole Lanktree (Woodland Height Middle School) 8-4 (Fall 0:46)

250: Geter Edmonds (Troutman Middle School) 6-5 won by fall over Kane Saylor (Lakeshore Middle School) 5-5 (Fall 0:55)