Woodland Heights captures I-SS baseball title

Woodland Heights baseball

Woodland Heights defeated Brawley I.B. School 12-2 in Monday's Iredell-Statesville Schools Middle School baseball championship game. Pictured from left standing are Carson Beaver (6th grade), Collin Fisher, Holden Silver-McLeod, Logan Sheppard, Finn DeLany, Noah Jacobsen, Kayd, Furick and Morgan McGuire. Pictured from left kneeling are Carson Beaver (7th grade), Grant Evans, Bryce Weatherman, Brock Lippard, Cooper Mathon and Landon Davis.

OLIN—Woodland Heights defeated Brawley I.B. School 12-2 in Monday’s Iredell-Statesville Schools Middle School baseball championship game at North Iredell High School.

Bryce Weatherman led Woodland Heights (12-2) with three hits. Carson Beaver and Morgan McGuire supplied two hits apiece.

Noah Jacobsen, Logan Sheppard, Cooper Mathon, Kayd Furick, and Carson Beaver all had one hit each for the Braves.

Logan Sheppard earned the victory on the mound striking out five batters over five-plus innings. Cooper Mathon pitched one inning and struck out one batter.

The Braves scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

