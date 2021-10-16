Wonders snap slide with convincing victory over South Iredell

“I think when you go through the adversity that we’ve gone through, to get a play like that, it really relaxed the kids,” Newsome said.

Another interception by the Wonders, this one by Torren Wright, was returned to the Vikings’ 22-yard line, helping to set up an 11-yard TD connection from Joey Vanover to Jaden Johnson and give A.L. Brown a 14-0 lead. In all, it was two touchdowns in a three-and-a-half-minute span that gave the Wonders the early advantage.

After the Vikings got on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run, the Wonders struck again quickly on their next possession, with Johnson scoring again, this time on a 60-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive, putting A.L. Brown up 21-7 after the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Derick Brazil caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Vanover to Derick Brazil to extend the Wonders’ lead to 28-7. It was the sophomore’s first career varsity touchdown but not his last on this night. A second Brazil TD reception, this one from 30 yards out, gave A.L. Brown a 35-7 lead in the second quarter, and a 29-yard field goal late in the first half increased the lead to 38-7 at the half.