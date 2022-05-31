 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WFAC unveils league honors for spring sports season

  Updated
The Western Foothills Athletic Conference has released its all-conference teams for the spring sports season, with a couple of athletes from Iredell County garnering some of the top honors.

West Iredell’s Alaya Gillespie was named the league’s Female Track Athlete of the Year.

North Iredell’s John Jackson was named the league’s Male Track Athlete of the Year.

The following is a list of Iredell County athletes who were named all-conference:

Boys track and field: North Iredell— 4x800 relay (Max Kimp; Noah Whitenmyer; Malachi Hernandez; Brodie Anderson), John Jackson (long jump), Jackson Hawkins (high jump), 4x200 relay (John Jackson; Kurt Jackson; Talyn Stevenson; Kaleb Parks), Brodie Anderson (400 meters), Philip Riddle (3,200 meters)

4x400 relay (Philip Riddle; Malachi Hernandez; Parker Anderson; Brodie Anderson); West Iredell—Antaveon Steele (110 hurdles) Erica Anderson (800 meters)

Girls track and field: North Iredell—4x800 relay (Valentina Celi; Josie Chenevey; Natalia Nieto; Erica Anderson) Jewell Allen (shot put); Emily Campbell (high jump) 4x200 relay (Lauren Davidson; Maryanna Marshall; Aylena Mykins; Erica Anderson); 4x400 relay (Josie Chenevey; Natalia Nieto; Erica Anderson; Aylena Mykins); Statesville— Nakirah Adams (100 meters) 4x100 relay (Ta’Leah Dulin; Sakari Johnson; Narya Smyre; Nakirah Adams); West Iredell—Lily Jordan (shot put); Alaya Gillespie (long jump, 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters)

Baseball: North Iredell—Cole Johnson; Statesville—Noah Owens; West Iredell—Eli Josey

Softball: North Iredell—Martha Parlier, Maicie Earnest; Statesville—Te’Hanna Morrison; West Iredell—Kaylee Chapman

Girls soccer: North Iredell—Maris Chase, Cameryn Reavis, Brianna Ladino; Statesville—Sophia Urdi; West Iredell—Kendall Brown

Boys tennis: North Iredell—Will Cockerham; West Iredell—Bryson Derting

Boys golf: North Iredell—Brixon Burgess; Statesville—Sam Buckner; West Iredell—Taylor Gregory, Chance Barnes.

