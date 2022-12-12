WFAC unveils All-Conference honorees

With East Lincoln completing its football season over the weekend with the 3A state championship, the Western Foothills Athletic Conference has now released all of its all-conference awards for the fall sports season.

Not surprisingly, North Iredell landed several huge honors in volleyball. The 3A state champion Raiders boasted Player of the Year, Emma Norris; Offensive Player of the Year, Ailena Mykins; Coach of the Year, Dave Markland; and North Iredell’s Tilley Collins and St. Stephens’ Taylor Kelly were recognized as co-Defensive Players of the Year.

Statesville’s Sam Buckner was recognized as the conference’s Special Teams Player of the Year in football.

North Iredell’s Zach Millsaps was the named the Coach of the Year in girls cross country and co-Coach of the Year in boys cross country, joining St. Stephens’ Patrick Smith for that distinction.

The following are Iredell County athletes who made all-conference in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference:

Cross country: (boys) North Iredell—Maddox Gantt, Noah Whitenmyer, Philip Riddle. (girls) North Iredell—Breanna Sturtevant, Julia Hollar, Mia Sohovich, Natalia Nieto.

Football: Statesville— Titus Myers, Kemarri Daniels, Keidron Dukes, Steven Hamby, Jeremiah Heaggans, Sam Buckner, Steven Smith, Juelz Martinez, Zaki Lackey, Dezion Scott; North Iredell— Tanner Lentz, Chance Weatherman, Ian Smith, Will Akers; West Iredell—Bud Dalton, CJ Ferguson, JJ Glaspy.

Girls golf: West Iredell—Kennedy Gaulding.

Boys soccer: North Iredell—Garrett Chase, Jerick Moreno, William Bush; West Iredell—Taylor Gregory; Statesville—Tanner Davis.

Girls tennis: North Iredell—Elleigh Williams, Sydney Templeton; West Iredell—Rebecca Manea; Statesville—Lena Tham.

Volleyball: North Iredell—Emma Norris, Madeline Sigmon, Ailena Mykins, Tilley Collins, Skylar Bolin, Emily Campbell, Kaydan Flowers; West Iredell—Addison Gallyon, Gracie McClure; Statesville—Lacie Evans.