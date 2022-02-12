 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WFAC tournament pairings set
The Western Foothills Athletic Conference basketball tournament pairings were released Saturday.

The tournament gets under way Monday with the higher seeds hosting. The semifinals and finals will be played at East Lincoln High School. The girls semifinals will be Wednesday. The boys semifinals will be Thursday.

The boys bracket sets up as follows:

8 West Iredell at 1 Hickory; 5 St. Stephens at 4 North Lincoln

7 Fred T. Foard at 2 East Lincoln; 6 Statesville at 3 North Iredell

The girls bracket sets up as follows:

8 West Iredell at 1 East Lincoln; 5 North Iredell at 4 Fred T. Foard

7 North Lincoln at 2 Hickory; 6 Statesville at 3 St. Stephens

