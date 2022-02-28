WFAC reveals all-conference basketball teams

The Western Foothills Athletic Conference released its all-conference boys and girls basketball teams on Sunday.
The 13-member boys squad included North Iredell’s Jackson Hawkins and John Jackson, Jr., as well as Statesville’s Messiah Robinson and West Iredell’s Jermaine Cornelius.
East Lincoln’s Drew Bean and Jon Hancock were named the league’s player of the year and coach of the year, respectively.
The 13-member girls squad included North Iredell’s Skylin Guill, Statesville’s Nakayla White-Conner and West Iredell’s Brooklyn Gibson.
East Lincoln’s Madison Self earned girls player of the year honors. East Lincoln’s Jason Otey and St. Stephens’ Andy Bennett were named girls basketball co-coaches of the year.