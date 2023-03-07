The Western Foothills Athletic Conference has released its all-conference teams for the winter sports season. Several from Iredell County garnered elite distinctions.

North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe was named Co-Player of the Year in boys basketball along with Hickory’s John Holbrook.

The Raiders’ Bray Trivette was named Co-Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year, sharing the honor with Fred T. Foard’s Brock Carey.

In girls basketball, North Iredell’s Brandon Jolly was recognized as Coach of the Year.

The list of All-Conference selections in the WFAC from Iredell County are as follows:

Boys basketball: North Iredell—Beckham Tharpe, Cole Saunders; Statesville—Kobe Brown; West Iredell—Jermaine Cornelius.

Girls basketball: North Iredell—Jewel Allen, Lily Ward; Statesville: Saniah Davidson; West Iredell—Brooklyn Gibson.

Wresting: North Iredell—Eddie Flores (WFAC Tournament Most Outstanding Wrestler), Bray Trivette, Bronson Leonard, Brixon Burgess; Statesville—Steven Hamby. Others recognized—Raymon Gray (Statesville), Andrew Cockerham (North Iredell).