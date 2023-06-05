With East Lincoln completing its softball season over the weekend, winning the 3A state championship, the Western Foothills Athletic Conference has now released all of its all-conference awards for the spring sports season.

Iredell County athletes garnered some of the top honors.

Statesville’s Janiya Johnson was named the conference’s Female Track Athlete of the Year. North Iredell’s Allison Sanders was named the Female Field Event Athlete of the Year.

Statesville’s Titus Myers was named the league’s Male Track Runner of the Year. Alexis Holt of Statesville was recognized as co-Coach of the Year in girls track and field, sharing the distinction with North Lincoln’s Jerry Castro.

The following are Iredell County athletes who made all-conference in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference:

Baseball: North Iredell, Colby Umbarger; Statesville, Noah Owens; West Iredell, Carlos Ortega-DeMorrow

Boys golf: North Iredell, Shawn Drye; West Iredell, Chance Barnes

Girls soccer: North Iredell, Natalia Nieto, Sam Helgesson; Statesville, Emma Evans; West Iredell, Kelsey Brown

Softball: North Iredell, Barrett Williams, Kynlie Moss, Dilynn Norris, Andi Stroud; Statesville, Te’Hanna Morrison; West Iredell, Kaylee Chapman

Boy tennis: North Iredell, Cade Combs, Garrett Cardell; West Iredell, Lance Bowman

Track and field (boys): North Iredell, 4x800 relay; Statesville, Titus Myers (100 meters, 200 meters) Jehahj Sherrill (300 hurdles), 4x100 relay; 4x200 relay; 4x400 relay; West Iredell, Jermiah Glaspy (triple jump)

Track and field (girls): North Iredell, Allison Sanders (shot put) Ailena Mykins (long jump), Mia Sohovich (3,200 meters), 4x800 relay; Statesville, Janiya Johnson (100 meters, 200 meters) Alaya Gillespie (100 meters, 200 meters), Keyannah Graham (400 meters), Dynasty Hamilton (300 hurdles), 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay.