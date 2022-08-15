West Iredell Warriors moving forward with renewed focus

Year 1 of the Matt Wilson era is set to get underway at West Iredell High School.

A year after West Iredell finished the 2021 season with only 28 players, the Warriors numbers have almost tripled. The excitement around the new coaching staff is obvious.

“We are around 72 players,” Wilson said. “It is an even split with 36 JV and 36 varsity. We ended the season last year with 28 players, so we are proud and grateful for the numbers we currently have. Obviously, we may lose a couple and add a couple more but from where we were to where we are now again, we are proud.”

The Warriors are coming off of a 1-7 season. Of the 28 players they finished with last year, West Iredell featured a team full of predominantly underclassmen. With 18 of those players returning, outside of the lessons they learned last year, Wilson’s message to his team has been to focus on the future.

“Last year those guys took some lumps and faced some obstacles they were not prepared for,” Wilson said. “This year and the future is and has been our focus. We have stressed not to think or dwell about the past. New mindset in everything we do. So last year’s losses are lessons and nothing more.”

Wilson will look for rising-senior Bud Dalton to lead the Warriors both offensively and defensively. Dalton has featured prominently for the Warriors in both the offensive backfield and the front seven defensively and looks to do so again this year.

In addition to Dalton, Wilson said J.J. Glapsy and Jermaine Cornelius will play a key role for his team. Wilson said Glapsy is athletically capable of making plays for the Warriors offensively down the field, and on the back end of their defense, while the Warriors like what Cornelius can do in space offensively and hope to put him on an island in coverage defensively.

In the trenches, Wilson will look to senior J.P. Loiza to anchor what will be an increasingly important offensive and defensive line for the Warriors as Wilson looks to implement his Multiple Wing-T offense.

With the changes to the offense and defense, Wilson will look to bring winning football back to West Iredell, a team that has gone 11 years without a winning season. Wilson said it starts with giving his players and coaching staff the best version of him every day.

“As a first-year head coach my biggest concern is to make sure that our players and coaching staff are getting the best version of myself every day,” Wilson said. “That is the one thing I can control. Also, I know that a successful program is more than one person. We have put together a great staff. A great blend of young guys and veterans with way more knowledge than myself. Our staff will focus their energy on teaching and coaching our guys to be great men, teach them that the hard way is the most rewarding way, and the football side of things will catch up.”

The Warriors travel to Lake Norman to open their season on Friday, a first chance for West Iredell to stand out for what Wilson wants the program to become known for.

West Iredell Football – discipline and giving unbelievable effort for four quarters.