West Iredell volleyball wins a pair of matches

West Iredell volleyball shook off early mistakes to win two matches at North Surry High School in Mt. Airy on Saturday.
The Warriors defeated Elkin in five sets (24-26, 22-25, 25-11, 25-16, 15-13) and North Surry in three sets (29-27, 25-15, 25-22).
Elkin took advantage of Warrior mistakes and jumped to a two sets to none advantage.
Something awakened in the Warriors in the break after the second set and the Warriors took command early in set three as middle hitter Addison Gallyon took control of the floor with 10 kills in the set and setter Keely West tallied 14 assists.
Set four was more of the same as Gallyon and outside hitters, Booklyn Gibson and Taylor McClure combined for 16 kills in the set setting up a decisive fifth set.
The Elks recovered from the Warrior onslaught and took a 4-0 early advantage in the 15-point set tiebreaker. The Warriors recovered and took their first lead at 8-7 and kept moving forward as Gallyon drove a kill through the Elkin block for the game winner.
On the contest, Gallyon had 24 kills and West 31 assists. Gibson added 10 kills and three aces.
The Warriors looked to carry the momentum from the Elkin matchup into their second game with Warrior Coach Morgan Tate's alma mater, the North Surry Greyhounds.
The Warriors took set one by a score of 29-27 in a back and forth contest.
Set two was another dominating set for West Iredell as the middle hitters Gallyon and Ryleigh Capps controlled the net tallying five solo blocks. The final three points of the Warrior set victory were three Gibson aces.
In set three, the Warriors got behind early and had to play catchup throughout. West took its first lead at 18-17 and then had to rally from down 22-21, taking the final four points and the match.
On the afternoon, Gallyon had 36 kills and eight solo blocks with West tallying 46 assists combined in the two contests. Gibson had 15 kills and libero Liz Godfrey added 11 digs.