West Iredell volleyball wins a pair of matches

West Iredell volleyball shook off early mistakes to win two matches at North Surry High School in Mt. Airy on Saturday.

The Warriors defeated Elkin in five sets (24-26, 22-25, 25-11, 25-16, 15-13) and North Surry in three sets (29-27, 25-15, 25-22).

Elkin took advantage of Warrior mistakes and jumped to a two sets to none advantage.

Something awakened in the Warriors in the break after the second set and the Warriors took command early in set three as middle hitter Addison Gallyon took control of the floor with 10 kills in the set and setter Keely West tallied 14 assists.

Set four was more of the same as Gallyon and outside hitters, Booklyn Gibson and Taylor McClure combined for 16 kills in the set setting up a decisive fifth set.

The Elks recovered from the Warrior onslaught and took a 4-0 early advantage in the 15-point set tiebreaker. The Warriors recovered and took their first lead at 8-7 and kept moving forward as Gallyon drove a kill through the Elkin block for the game winner.

On the contest, Gallyon had 24 kills and West 31 assists. Gibson added 10 kills and three aces.