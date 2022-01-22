West Iredell Soccer Association set to hold signups

The West Iredell Soccer Association is preparing to hold a series of signups for interested players.

The first signup will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at West Iredell High School. The second signup will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at West Iredell High School. The association will hold its final signup from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 5 at West Iredell High School.

It is important for interested players to make it to one of these signups. All players must have a paper copy of their birth certificate to complete registration.

Spring registration will be $80. This covers league fees, secondary insurance and field usage.

The association will be in need of coaches. Head coaches will not have to pay for their child (only one) to play.