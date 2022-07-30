West Iredell set to host soccer jamboree

West Iredell High School’s boys soccer team is preparing to host the 28th Annual Mike Heintz Warrior Jamboree.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, will be played at the Statesville Soccer Complex this year.

This year’s set of scrimmages features 18 teams.

Admission is $5. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted free. Those wearing West Iredell spirit gear can attend for $3.

There will be four food trucks on site.

WARRIOR JAMBOREE LINEUP

At Statesville Soccer Complex

Field 4

8 a.m.: West Iredell vs South Iredell

9 a.m.: Hoough vs Newton-Conover

10 a.m.: Fred T. Foard vs Surry Central

11 a.m.: Fred T. Foard vs Hough

Noon: Fred T. Foard vs Forbush

1 p.m.: Newton-Conover vs South Iredell

2 p.m.: Newton-Conover vs Elkin

3 p.m.: Davie County vs Wilkes Central

4 p.m.: Bandys vs Wilkes Central

Field 5

8 a.m.: Starmount vs South Caldwell

9 a.m.: West Caldwell vs Statesville

10 a.m.: South Iredell vs Hibriten

11 a.m.: Statesville vs South Caldwell

Noon: Surry Central vs Alexander Central

1 p.m.: West Iredell vs Wilkes Central

2 p.m.: Forbush vs West Caldwell

3 p.m.: West Iredell vs Forbush

4 p.m.: Elkin vs Statesville

Field 6

8 a.m.: Hibriten vs Surry Central

9 a.m.: Bandys vs Elkin

10 a.m.: Davie County vs North Lincoln

11 a.m.: Starmount vs Bandys

Noon: Hough vs Hibriten

1 p.m.: North Lincoln vs South Caldwell

2 p.m.: Starmount vs Alexander Central

3 p.m.: West Caldwell vs North Lincoln

4 p.m.: Alexander Central vs Davie