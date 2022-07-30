West Iredell set to host soccer jamboree

West Iredell High School’s boys soccer team is preparing to host the 28th Annual Mike Heintz Warrior Jamboree.
The event, scheduled for Saturday, will be played at the Statesville Soccer Complex this year.
This year’s set of scrimmages features 18 teams.
Admission is $5. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted free. Those wearing West Iredell spirit gear can attend for $3.
There will be four food trucks on site.
WARRIOR JAMBOREE LINEUP
At Statesville Soccer Complex
Field 4
8 a.m.: West Iredell vs South Iredell
9 a.m.: Hoough vs Newton-Conover
10 a.m.: Fred T. Foard vs Surry Central
11 a.m.: Fred T. Foard vs Hough
Noon: Fred T. Foard vs Forbush
1 p.m.: Newton-Conover vs South Iredell
2 p.m.: Newton-Conover vs Elkin
3 p.m.: Davie County vs Wilkes Central
4 p.m.: Bandys vs Wilkes Central
Field 5
8 a.m.: Starmount vs South Caldwell
9 a.m.: West Caldwell vs Statesville
10 a.m.: South Iredell vs Hibriten
11 a.m.: Statesville vs South Caldwell
Noon: Surry Central vs Alexander Central
1 p.m.: West Iredell vs Wilkes Central
2 p.m.: Forbush vs West Caldwell
3 p.m.: West Iredell vs Forbush
4 p.m.: Elkin vs Statesville
Field 6
8 a.m.: Hibriten vs Surry Central
9 a.m.: Bandys vs Elkin
10 a.m.: Davie County vs North Lincoln
11 a.m.: Starmount vs Bandys
Noon: Hough vs Hibriten
1 p.m.: North Lincoln vs South Caldwell
2 p.m.: Starmount vs Alexander Central
3 p.m.: West Caldwell vs North Lincoln
4 p.m.: Alexander Central vs Davie