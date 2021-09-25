West Iredell secures its first victory

NEWTON—West Iredell (1-2, 1-1) jumped out to an early 16-0 lead in the first half and the Warriors defense held strong on their way to a 16-8 conference win over Fred T. Foard (0-4, 0-2) on Friday night.
West Iredell got on the board midway through the first quarter on a one-yard run by Eric Dalton.
Just a few plays later, the Warriors defense made one of many critical plays in the game as the Warriors sacked Aidan Landrum and recovered the ball at the Tigers 20.
Dalton scored again on the next play, a 20-yard run to put the Warriors up by 14 with just under 3 minutes left in the first quarter. That score would be all the Warriors would need.
“I thought we came out excited to play,” West Iredell head coach Shannon Ashley said. “We made some plays there in the first half and capitalized on some of their mistakes. We played good enough to win the game, nothing spectacular but enough to win.”
The Warriors added on to their lead after Foard snapped the ball over the quarterback’s head with five minutes left in the second half for a safety. Those were the last points of the night for West Iredell.
The Warriors defense stood up to the challenge for much of the second half.
The only score the West Iredell defense gave up came on a 10-yard run late in the third quarter. Foard punched in the ensuing two-point conversion to make it a one-score game.
The Tigers had three chances in the last seven minutes of the game to tie but the Warriors’ defense held strong each time. Foard started with the ball on the West Iredell side of the field on all three drives, but never sniffed the redzone or the endzone.
The Warriors finally sealed the victory on a Travis Williams interception on an errant overthrow at West Iredell’s 15 yard-line with 55 seconds left, capping an impressive performance for the Warriors young defense.
“Super proud of the defense. They rose up time and time again, different kids made plays,” Ashley said. “I told them I was proud of them in the huddle, that they didn’t give up.”
The Warriors return home to face East Lincoln next week. Ashley said he hopes his young West Iredell team will be able to build off the momentum of the win over Foard.
“What we try to tell them is that we are trying to get better every day,” Ashley said. “Hopefully we come to practice Monday and are excited to be there. Winning cures a lot of things.”
SCORING SUMMARY
West Iredell;14;2;0;0—16
Fred T. Foard;0;0;8;0—8
First quarter
WI—Dalton 1 run (Kendall Brown kick), 4:08