West Iredell secures its first victory

NEWTON—West Iredell (1-2, 1-1) jumped out to an early 16-0 lead in the first half and the Warriors defense held strong on their way to a 16-8 conference win over Fred T. Foard (0-4, 0-2) on Friday night.

West Iredell got on the board midway through the first quarter on a one-yard run by Eric Dalton.

Just a few plays later, the Warriors defense made one of many critical plays in the game as the Warriors sacked Aidan Landrum and recovered the ball at the Tigers 20.

Dalton scored again on the next play, a 20-yard run to put the Warriors up by 14 with just under 3 minutes left in the first quarter. That score would be all the Warriors would need.

“I thought we came out excited to play,” West Iredell head coach Shannon Ashley said. “We made some plays there in the first half and capitalized on some of their mistakes. We played good enough to win the game, nothing spectacular but enough to win.”

The Warriors added on to their lead after Foard snapped the ball over the quarterback’s head with five minutes left in the second half for a safety. Those were the last points of the night for West Iredell.

The Warriors defense stood up to the challenge for much of the second half.