West Iredell’s Gaulding qualifies for state tournament 6 months after bad wreck

Gaulding said it took about a month and a half following the wreck for her to feel 100 percent again.

The sport she developed a passion for really only within the last three years got put on the backburner.

“I wasn’t really thinking about swinging a club because of my back,” she said. “Golf places strain on the back. The first day of practice in August is really the first time I got back out there. It was kind of a relearning process.

“That time away didn’t help.”

And because of it she kept her expectations low for the season.

“When we started the season it was a day-by-day thing,” Patterson said. “As a team, we were working on process over results. In her case, I think that definitely paid off this year.”

The Warriors played six Western Foothills Athletic Conference matches and two nonconference matches. In that time, Gaulding accumulated a scoring average of 46.

Patterson said he’s seen the growth in her game from the time she began playing for the Warriors as a freshman.