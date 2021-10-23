West Iredell’s Gaulding qualifies for state tournament 6 months after bad wreck

April 7, 2021. A “normal Wednesday,” West Iredell junior Kennedy Gaulding said.
Normal—until it wasn’t.
She was riding home from dinner that evening in a vehicle driven by a friend. They went too fast into a turn.
Not good.
The vehicle rolled over 17 times, approximately 300 feet, and caught fire when it came to rest. Gaulding managed to get out. She pulled her friend from the driver’s side and then called 9-1-1. They were transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.
“I got more cuts and bruises than anything, but I did have a hairline fracture in my spine,” Gaulding said.
It was a scary ordeal.
Realizing she was battered but would be OK her mind briefly wondered to golf and Patric Patterson, her coach at West Iredell.
“When I was sitting in the hospital it did occur to me to let Patterson know I wouldn’t be a practice tomorrow,” she recalled with somewhat of a reserved chuckle.
The injuries sustained from the wreck ended her sophomore season prematurely. She missed any more chances to qualify for the golf regionals.
There was concern about her playing days in the foreseeable future as well.
“We were not sure if she would be able to play again, or at what level,” Patterson said.
Those questions have been answered.
Gaulding qualified for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state tournament thanks to her performance Tuesday in Maiden. She finished 18th in a 49-player field during the 3A West Regionals hosted at Glen Oaks Golf Club.
She carded a 92, five strokes back of Statesville’s Grace Van Patten, who tied for ninth and also qualified for the state tournament.
She played the front nine holes at 8-over-par 44, two shots better than her nine-hole average this season.
At the par-5 sixth hole, Gaulding scrambled for a birdie. She pushed her tee shot into the woods. After playing out she stroked her approach shot over a creek and onto the green, leaving herself about a 12- to 13-foot putt.
“She drained it,” Patterson said cracking a big grin.
There were also a couple of pars in her round.
“I went into it with a positive attitude,” Gaulding said. “I felt ready for it. I made a couple of mistakes, but that’s golf. I was very proud of myself. I held up for 18.”
It was her first 18-hole match of the season.
Gaulding said it took about a month and a half following the wreck for her to feel 100 percent again.
The sport she developed a passion for really only within the last three years got put on the backburner.
“I wasn’t really thinking about swinging a club because of my back,” she said. “Golf places strain on the back. The first day of practice in August is really the first time I got back out there. It was kind of a relearning process.
“That time away didn’t help.”
And because of it she kept her expectations low for the season.
“When we started the season it was a day-by-day thing,” Patterson said. “As a team, we were working on process over results. In her case, I think that definitely paid off this year.”
The Warriors played six Western Foothills Athletic Conference matches and two nonconference matches. In that time, Gaulding accumulated a scoring average of 46.
Patterson said he’s seen the growth in her game from the time she began playing for the Warriors as a freshman.
“I think the biggest improvement is lag putting,” he said. “Many times now she’s leaving the ball within about three feet of the hole, giving herself a makeable second putt.”
Maybe the putter and the other clubs in her bag will serve her well this week. The NCHSAA 3A state tournament is Monday and Tuesday at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club in Pinehurst.
Thirty-six holes on the Grey Fox Course lie ahead.
Gaulding is ready. Given what could have been a much worse outcome from the spring auto accident, she also expressed gratefulness to God.
“That changed my life for sure,” Gaulding said.
“It’s my first time going to states. I’m going to take it all in. I really didn’t expect everything that was thrown at me. I’m just so excited about this opportunity.”